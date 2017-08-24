6 Pretty-in-Pink Bathrooms to Inspire Your Own

By Kate Burt, Houzz

Pink bathrooms are having a bit of a moment: Some of the most stylish restaurant powder rooms are taking to candy-colored tiles (which look great with brass faucets), but pink bathrooms are also a bit of a throwback, most notably to the midcentury era.

Rose-tinted bathrooms in the U.S. have been credited to former First Lady Mamie Eisenhower, whose love of all things pink — from her outfits to her daily flower deliveries to the allover blush bathroom at the Eisenhowers’ Pennsylvania residence — spawned a 1950s craze for the hue. Houzz readers often decry the removal of vintage pink bathroom fixtures, and there’s even a fan website dedicated to the preservation of the look. In similar celebration, here are some of the best pink bathrooms on Houzz. Will you be inspired?

FORM - Design Studio Original photo on Houzz

Take it easy. This softer-than-soft take on the pink bathroom is easy to love, especially if you prefer a grown-up, neutral backdrop.

Gray veined marble and blush are natural bedfellows, as illustrated beautifully in this subway tile and vanity combination. If a stone-topped vanity isn’t on your wish list, consider tiling an adjoining wall or shower cubicle with large marble-look porcelain tiles for similar compatibility.

Villeroy & Boch UK - Bathroom, Wellness & Kitchen Original photo on Houzz

Limit it to one feature. Tiles or wall color are a prominent way to showcase a bit of blush in your bathroom. For something more discreet, consider having just one detail in pink. Here, the sink’s exterior does the job in this otherwise clean, white space.

If your bathroom is already in place, try a small sink backsplash instead — perhaps two or three patterned encaustic tiles with a hint of pink, or a solid-color trio.

Choosing a warm neutral as a bridge color will add depth and soften the look. Note also how beautifully brass or gold works with soft pinks. Expect to see a lot of this combination in the coming months.

Helen & Oliver Lempereur Original photo on Houzz

Don’t hold back. Like pale pink? Don’t apologize. Cover every surface in your bathroom with the hue.

To create visual interest in a one-color design, vary your patterns and textures. Here, a grid of pink pearlescent tiles forms a faint pattern of squares on the walls, while the floor is also subtly different.

KNOF design Original photo on Houzz

Up your accessories. Here’s a perfect example of accessories leading the way. The warm, marble-look wall tiles aren’t quite pink, but teamed with pale blush flowers, towels, boxes and other small details, that’s the undertone that stands out. Swap these accessories for another color — brown or lavender, perhaps — and that will be what’s picked out from the walls and become the dominant shade.

The Colour Flooring Company Original photo on Houzz

Look down. It’s perhaps the least obvious place to bring a soft putty shade into your bathroom, but doesn’t this pink vinyl floor look luscious? The gleaming mirrored and white backdrop conjures up a little bit of 1950s glamour, which you could easily ramp up further with a couple of vintage accessories or some gold cabinet knobs.

Alexandra Kidd Design Original photo on Houzz

Pick it out with pattern. Solid color may be the more obvious way to introduce this on-trend shade, but making pink the feature color in patterned tiles, whether on the floor or walls, is another nice way to go, and it creates a totally different feel.