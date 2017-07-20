6 Quick Environmental Fixes That Can Help Your Child Develop Better

A child’s learning and behaviour depend on upon her immediate environment in many ways. Of course, these environmental factors constitute things behavioural factors like parental compatibility, parental relationship with the child, positive discipline and the like. However, the physical aspects of the environment also contribute a lot to the well-being of the child, and they are usually easier to fix if given enough attention.

Water Quality: The chemicals carried in water may have far more impact on children than on adults. Depending on the development stage of the child, exposure to certain chemicals like nitrates, especially those ingested through water carry the risk of reducing haemoglobin to methemoglobin, which in turn slows the transportation of oxygen within the body. However, if these nitrates are ingested at a rate for enzymes to convert methemoglobin back to haemoglobin, these effects of the health can be avoided.

Indoor Air Quality: Lack of fresh air into the home or use of improper air-conditioning systems can spur mold growth inside the home. Studies have shown that increased humidity can lead to increased allergies, especially in children because they are so much more susceptible to it due to their under-developed immunity. It is important that you find home gadgets that are up to date with latest approved technology to keep your both health and energy bills low for your home.

Breathing zones: The breathing zone for a child is typically lower for a child than for an adult. The presence of chemicals that are heavier than air, like methyl mercury, present in house latex can accumulate in these lower zones can trigger hypersensitivity reactions to mercury. It’s mandatory that house-paint is devoid of any mercury for this reason.

Physical location: It is advisable for newborns to spend extended periods of time in the same environment( with the mother or in a crib). Even though most parents take care of child-proofing the area( for example, cable railing), most of us are unaware of the fact that infants and toddlers frequently placed on different surfaces like on the carpet, floor, grass, etc. can have an increased risk of allergies due to dust mites and pollen.

Noise: According to the WHO, children who are routinely exposed to excessive noise can impair the learning, speech and hearing abilities of children. Here’s a quick reference to recommended noise levels around children by the WHO.

Radiation: Exposure to ultraviolet B radiation from sunlight, particularly during childhood and adolescence can result in severe skin conditions like melanoma and cancer during adulthood. Use of proper sunscreens and a proper skin-care routine can go a long way in building healthy skin.

