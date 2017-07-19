6 Quotes That Reaffirm My Love For Jane Austen

18th July marked the 200th anniversary of Jane Austen’s death. Austen is one of literature’s most beloved and respected writers. I felt it important that this week is used to celebrate, remember and share her brilliance with you all.

Mansfield Park, Northanger Abbey, Emma, Sense and Sensibility, and of course Pride and Prejudice. All of them examples of her literary genius. Here are six of my favourite quotes from her. Each of which validate one of the many reasons why i love her.

“Selfishness must always be forgiven you know, because there is no hope of a cure.”

“Indulge your imagination in every possible flight.”

“It isn’t what we say or think that defines us, but what we do.”

“My courage always rises at every attempt to intimidate me.”

“There is nothing I would not do for those who are really my friends. I have no notion of loving people by halves, it is not my nature.”

‘The person, be it gentleman or lady who has not pleasure in a good novel, must be intolerably stupid.’

