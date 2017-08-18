6 Reasons Why SEO Is Important For Your Business

Google the term “SEO dead” and what you will get are more millions of references including this article. The truth is that search engine optimization is far from dead. However, SEO has changed so drastically that business owners and managers need to learn to think of it not just as a marketing tactic but also as a branding strategy. Many business owners and managers are increasingly becoming aware of the power of search engine optimization and are making renewed commitments to investing in SEO including optimized website infrastructure. It pays to have a search-engine friendly business website given the fact that Google and other search engines are continually improving their algorithms.

Here are a few reasons why SEO is valuable to your business:

SEO still works

The techniques used to improve page rankings still work. This is a fact that has been proven true by many SEO case studies. SEO will work if you focus on optimizing user experience while performing periodic search engine optimization. Although the results may not be instantaneous, you will eventually be rewarded with higher page rankings and organic traffic.

SEO is here to stay

Considering the development and operation of search engines, it’s very unlikely that SEO will cease to work anytime soon. To a certain extent, even audio and video searches are determined by keywords, just as much as traditional text-based content. This ensures that SEO techniques are successful regardless of the period of their existence.

Search engine optimization is cost effective

Compared to the cost of other marketing techniques such as social media marketing, email marketing, and PPC, SEO has fairly good returns on investments. Although PPC may drive more revenue and social media marketing can significantly enhance the image of your business website, organic SEO remains the bedrock of your business’ online presence.

Search engines grab a significant share of the market

Research indicates that more than 80% of the customers read online reviews before making a purchase. The good part is that this number is expected to rise. Almost everyone will be looking online to search for products and services in the near future. If you want your clients to locate your business, you will have to establish your sites SEO presence; otherwise, your clients will have a hard time finding your business and may end up finding your competitors instead.

Mobile devices have improved SEO effectiveness

Many people are increasingly accessing the Internet using mobile phones and portable Internet devices. With the dramatic shift to mobile usage, effective SEO techniques have opened up for business owners who want greater exposure through local search optimization.

Your business’ online reputation is important

Google is continually changing the way it looks at websites. Certain SEO factors that did not exist a few years ago, such as social media indicators are now given priority when it comes to rankings. Having an unhealthy content profile spread out over a reasonable period can damage the reputation of your business online because it’s one of the main factors that affect page ranking on search engines.

Local SEO is increasingly more relevant and will dominate the future of search