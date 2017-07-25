6 Self Development Tips for Entrepreneurs

For entrepreneurs, paradigm shifts are the order of the day, as you have to constantly evolve and adapt to keep up with the changes that occur in today’s world. New innovations are cropping up left right and centre, the market place keeps changing, consumer needs and wants are becoming more fickle by the minute, marketing and advertising platforms are also becoming global.

As an entrepreneur, you have either evolve with the process or be left behind with a business that’s not growing or appealing to targeted consumers and in order to do this, you have to continuously develop yourself to grow your brand or business. Below are six self-development tips to help you.

1. Self-Assessment

Every entrepreneur who is trying to be better needs to do a thorough self-assessment to detect individual strengths and weaknesses. This enables you to know aspects of your behaviour to play up and aspects that require extra work. Individual differences always reflect in attitude and disposition to work, and to be effective as an entrepreneur who doesn’t answer to a management team, self-assessment is quite important.

Identifying weak points and its causes helps to better manage it and counter its consequences. For example if an aspiring businessperson has realised that his/her lingering weakness is procrastination, then such individual can take measured steps in form of prioritising and setting strict deadlines to reduce or eliminate the behavioural flaw and its effects. At other times, a thorough self-evaluation helps to reveal cognitive and behavioural flaws that might be otherwise hidden.

2. Read and Research

Reading is a continuous process; it doesn’t end at college or at university. Reading expands your mind, it helps your imagination, bringing with it new thought patterns, new ideas, new visions, new insight. It develops your vocabulary and diction. Reading cannot be an oversell, it is imperative that every entrepreneur or prospective entrepreneur reads.

Read books about business administration, marketing, operations, business strategy, finance, etc. Don’t be limited to only books, read industry magazines, newspapers, online articles, journals, and research papers. You can also read personal books that are not business oriented just for fun and brain exercise, for instance you can read books on romance and lifestyle magazines. Reading is also a great way to develop your concentration skills.

3. Manage your time

There is a huge difference between being busy and being productive. Productivity is what every entrepreneur should aim for and time management is a major way to achieve this. It is very easy to get caught up in different activities without actually covering enough work ground whilst losing precious time that cannot be regained.

Effectively and efficiently managing your time as an entrepreneur helps you to focus on the right things and divert energy to it as required. Prioritise your activities, write a to do list in order of importance (things that would increase your return on investment), allot specific timing to work on it and set strict deadlines. Try to minimise or totally eradicate distractions and also learn to delegate when necessary.

4. Personal Branding is Key

As an entrepreneur, communication is an unavoidable part of your business as you would have to be communicating with different sets of people, ranging from investors to clients to business partners to staff members and so on. It is necessary to have good interpersonal skills to add credibility to your business and enable people buy into whatever you're selling. This would help in standing out from the crowd.

You need to understand different personality types and how to communicate with them effectively, improve your personal grooming to enable you achieve the required professional image, take presentation and public speaking courses on verbal and non-verbal communication, body language and composure, words to use when speaking to enable you successfully communicate with your different listeners per time.

5. Take New Classes

Take refresher courses, be updated, revive your memory, learn new things about your industry, learn new skills, new tools and new processes and approach. To be updated about industrial trends, it is necessary to take new courses that would be relevant to your business.

You can also take general business classes such as business administration, sales and marketing. You can attend your classes online or on a part time basis, maybe evenings or weekends.

6. Embrace stability

Once you start running your own business, your work hours become undefined and because you don’t want your business to fail, you start to work long hours and even during weekends. Working round the clock doesn’t do anyone any good as it leads to less productivity in the long run. Know when to stop working to take a break, define your work hours, go on vacations and avoid total exhaustions.