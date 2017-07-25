6 Self-Motivation Tips for Every Leader

Leaders are usually sources of inspiration and motivation. They are looked up to by their followers and the general public. They are quite influential and are constantly motivating their followers to do better and maximise their potentials. But then leadership is not an easy task as it is a continuous process that can wear one out. It places the burden of success or failures on the said leader and if care is not taken, a leader might drown with these weights.

As a leader in the workplace, you can affect the general mood and the disposition of your staff members to work. If you as a leader aren’t motivated to do the right things, how will you encourage your followers who look up to you to do the right things? You can only give what you have and below are six effective ways to continually motivate yourself to be the efficient leader you need to be.

1. Find your inspiration

What inspires you? What drives you? Is it a celebrity net worth? Identify your major sources of inspiration and immerse yourself in it. See in your mind's eye your dreams and aspirations, try not to be limited and subdued by your present status. Look into a future where the possibilities are endless.

Avoid being submerged in too much activity that you forget to develop new goals and objectives. Newness is usually exciting and refreshing, find a new source of inspiration if the old ones no longer excite you and start to work towards realizing your dreams.

2. Surround yourself with Positives

Having negative people around does no one any form of good. Employ positive people to work for you, don’t be the only one lighting up a room, get others who would also light up the place, then you all can shine brighter. Engage in healthy relationships and be around people who would motivate you to be better.

Attend social networking events, workshops, conferences and training to rub minds with new people and create strategic partnerships that would inspire and challenge you.

3. Get a Mentor

Draw inspiration from other leaders, actively research them and if possible have physical meetings with them. Let them mentor you, run your thoughts and ideas by them to enable them give you proper advice from their wealth of knowledge. Constantly visit them or read about them for more inspirational sessions.

Be accountable to them to enable you become more responsible with your work as you would not want a case of your mentor being disappointed in you or your work. This would increase your drive to deliver on your projects as they would help you bring extra energy and enthusiasm to the said assignments.

4. Have a “mentee” or an understudy

Having people who look up to you and mirrors you does a lot for your confidence as a leader. It is an ego booster and it means in other words that you’re doing something right. Constantly share what you know with people and before you know it, someone would come asking questions that suggest he/she is interested in you or your work.

Be open to having an understudy and be willing to share information with the person. Help the person with practical aspects as it’s a way to officially state that your ideas or processes work as you have other examples to reference while also stimulating you to be better.

5. Review and retry

Reflections are very essential to motivate yourself as a leader. Think about past activities, lessons to be learned from them, and if there are better ways you can improve upon what has been done. While reflecting, be careful not to become regretful. Focus on the lessons to be learned and be motivated to try again.

You can also reflect on other leaders’ experiences, what they did wrong, the challenges they faced and how they were able to surmount it. Reflecting doesn’t necessarily have to be your own experiences. Review what bad and good leaders have done, the mistakes they made and how they could have avoided those mistakes.

6. Reward your winnings

Whether little or big victories, reward yourself because you deserve it. You can go on vacations, on spending sprees, involve in a corporate social responsibility project, give to charity cases or give bonuses to your team members. Also in as much as you’re focused on the goal and end result, try to enjoy the process it takes to get there.