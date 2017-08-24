6 Signs your WordPress site is Hacked

15million. By conservative estimates, that’s the total number of websites in the world that are powered by WordPress.

WordPress is by far, the most prominent CMS (content management system) today. It holds a whopping 60% of the global CMS market share. If you own a website today, then there’s a very high chance that it’s powered by WordPress.

But here’s the bad news, WordPress websites are the most popular targets for hackers. In fact, Sucuri, a web security firm reveals that 78% of the total 11,485 compromised websites it investigated at a point, were WordPress sites.

You might be thinking “who in their right senses would want to hack my site?”. Well that’s the point exactly, hackers aren’t in their right senses, they’re criminals. The fact that you're a small site with only a few monthly visitors and a decent annual bottom line doesn't magically insulate you from hacks. Any site can be hacked.

Here are 6 unique red flags to help you discover a compromise on your site:

1. YOU ARE UNABLE TO LOGIN TO YOUR WORDPRESS

If you are new to WordPress you might be wondering: How in the world does one get locked out of their own account? Well, for hackers who are bent on compromising your database, that’s a pretty easy question and they are willing to go to extreme lengths to answer it. If and when you find that Login doesn't recognize your e-mail address or username. Chances are that your site has been compromised. Hackers usually steal login details by brute force (an automated process where a hacker attempts to break into your site’s admin area by trial and error, using thousands of possible username/password combinations.) once they get into your site they’ll usually change your admin privileges or even outrightly delete your account.

If none of that happened to your site, but login still doesn't recognize your username. Then it could just be that you have misspelled your username or password or that you forgot to turn off the caps lock button.

2. YOUR SITE DISPLAYS ANOTHER WEBSITE

Consider this: You attend a marketing event or conference, to meet people, network and build meaningful relationships. And in keep in with that spirit. In between sessions, you approach a potential client/customer and strike up a conversation with her. She becomes so enamored with your business that you decide to impress her further by showing her your stellar website.

The site temporarily loads, and you both look forward, with expectation. But suddenly, it redirects to some bizarre porn site. Now it feels as though a large hole has been rent in the time-space continuum; even your watch stops ticking as you contemplate the most logical next line of action.

The scenario above points to one thing: Your site is hacked, there's been an unauthorised access to your server and malicious redirect codes have been injected into the root of your site.

3. YOUR SITE IS UNUSUALLY SLOW OR UNRESPONSIVE

If you’re managing a lot of sites, I’d recommend that you measure the speed of each of your sites using pingdom, a free online tool that allows you to test your website’s speed from different locations.

If you find that your site is becoming uncharacteristically slow?

Chances are that hackers have broken into your site, and they are using it to send large volumes of spam emails, or they have injected tons of malicious code into it.

It could also be that your site is at the receiving end of a random denial of service attack. These attacks use several hacked computers and servers with fake IPs (Internet Protocols) to overwhelm your server with more requests than it can handle. If that’s not the case, then they (hackers) might be actively trying to brute-force their way into your site.

Any one of all these activities has the potential to make your website slow, unresponsive, and even unavailable. A good measure might be to check your server logs from time to time to see which IPs are sending too many requests to your server and block them.

If you’re confident that your site isn’t hacked. But it’s still slow and unresponsive, then it could be that it has a few bad or poorly coded plugins and external scripts or an improperly configured web hosting server.

4. YOU’RE UNABLE TO SEND OR RECEIVE WORDPRESS EMAILS

Have you ever used your WordPress email account to register for, say, a free trial of a product?

Yes? Ok. Did they (the company) promise to shoot you an email containing a link to confirm if it’s truly your email account. But you wait for about 15minutes and get nothing? Well if you didn't misspell your email, then there’s a very strong possibility that your website has been hacked.

This is another direct consequence of hackers using your website to send large volumes of spam emails, apart from making your site slow and unresponsive, it will also prevent you from being able to send or receive WordPress emails

5. GOOGLE MARKS YOUR SITE AS INSECURE

This is also a sign that your website has been hacked.

Google warns and discourages your visitors (and potential customers) from even visiting your site, let alone transacting business with you.

Whenever visitors click your site they are greeted with a rather conspicuous page making it clear that if they proceeded to your site their computers might end up getting infected with malware (malicious software), a computer programs that steal information from and ultimately harm computers.

6. WEBHOST TAKES YOUR SITE OFFLINE

Not that your subscription has expired or anything.

In fact, you probably still have more than 7 months before you’ll be required to renew your subscription.

Sometimes Web hosts take your site offline because it has been infected. They often do so in order to protect your customers and other visitors to your site. A hacked website if left online, can spread malware to and compromise its visitors computers and other servers.

Most web hosts will immediately notify you via email that your site has been taken down.

WRAPPING IT UP