6 Signs You’re Entering Adulthood Like a Boss

Adulting is hard. It doesn’t matter how old you are, it can be tough. When the heck did I start referring to myself as a lady instead of a girl? Seriously, have you stopped to think about it? It’s not easy to say the very least, but I’m having fun with it.

The Beauty of Adulting

Aside from the physical changes (and more bills) that accompany growing up, there is a deeper and more meaningful side that is hands down, the most beautiful side. Being an adult means learning to be less selfish, loving others more than you love yourself, prioritizing the people and practices that matter most to you, and keeping yourself happy and healthy. There is a level of self-care that can only come with time and maturity and proves to be the foundation for all of the other positive personal developments.

Aging is often discussed in a negative light and as something we should reverse. I encourage you to embrace it for how great it makes us and also laugh at it…

Here are a few signs that you are also owning adulthood, or at least the beginnings of it, like a boss!

1. You pay your bills on time. This may sound silly or maybe, for those of you who have had your sh** together for a long time, a little lame. I am proud to say that I never incur a late fee and have drastically improved my credit score, something I never thought twice about.

2. You always wash your face before bed. Take that makeup off girl. You don’t need to read Vogue or Women’s Health more than once to know that leaving your makeup on is bad for your skin. Like, real bad. If you need an incredible skincare recommendation, I love Skin Cleanse by Adina Grigore.

3. You are seriously less selfish. In fact, maybe you’d call yourself selfless at this point. Growing older means being more aware of who you are as a person and how your actions affect your loved ones. My family loves being around me now. Immature, wild college Daffnee, not so much. I care about what’s going on in their lives, how they feel and making plenty of time for them. More importantly, I’m learning that my priority list is smaller and more meaningful, with family at the very top.

4. You donate to charity. Let me clarify…Being an awesome adult doesn’t always mean you have a lot of money. But let’s not forget that charity doesn’t always mean writing a check. Charity can also mean donating your time and spreading awareness for things that matter. Being an adult has brought me to a philanthropic place I really enjoy being in. I donate where I can, I talk about the things that are important to me, and I offer my time where I can. This is the good stuff guys…

5. You don’t have to go out and spend money to have a good time. Getting older mean getting to know and love yourself more deeply. You enjoy being home and relaxing, reading, binge watching your favorite show and hanging out with your pets or your significant other.

6. Your happiness matters more than ever. Not the temporary, material type of happiness that comes with a Starbucks or new shoes (although I love that here and there too), but the kind of happiness that comes with taking really great care of yourself, having excellent relationships with your family and getting involved in the right types of relationships. Getting older means valuing the things that bring us deeper meaning as well as long term meaning.

Transitioning into adulthood means something different for everyone. For me, that means a clean face and happy siblings I enjoy being with. There’s no right or wrong way to claim adulthood, just remember that it’s about becoming a better person and a person who chooses to live their life according to love and happiness. Work on being better every single day and I’d say you are kicking butt in the world of adulthood!