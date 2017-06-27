6 Small Patios That Prove You Don't Have to Compromise Style for Space

By Benedikte Lundberg, Houzz
These stylish city balconies offer a master class in compact outdoor living. Browse the gallery for design ideas and tell us your favorite.
1. Two simple bucket chairs are super chic, and the wood decking brings a natural touch.
2. This balcony is set up for socializing, thanks to two lounge sofas stocked with cushions and blankets, and a small table. The fairy lights make the area extra cozy at night.
3. Foldout Velux windows provide easy access to this attic apartment’s outside space.
4. Plenty of foliage and pale wood furniture create a fresh Nordic look.
5. An oasis in the city, this balcony has been transformed with the addition of a green “wall.”
6. A few wicker accessories are the only items needed to give a city space country credentials.
