6 Small Patios That Prove You Don't Have to Compromise Style for Space

By Benedikte Lundberg, Houzz

These stylish city balconies offer a master class in compact outdoor living. Browse the gallery for design ideas and tell us your favorite.

Rachael Smith Photography Ltd Original photo on Houzz

1. Two simple bucket chairs are super chic, and the wood decking brings a natural touch.

interiorbyfredrica Original photo on Houzz

2. This balcony is set up for socializing, thanks to two lounge sofas stocked with cushions and blankets, and a small table. The fairy lights make the area extra cozy at night.

VELUX Svenska AB Original photo on Houzz

3. Foldout Velux windows provide easy access to this attic apartment’s outside space.

Gaile Guevara Original photo on Houzz

4. Plenty of foliage and pale wood furniture create a fresh Nordic look.

papac media AB Original photo on Houzz

5. An oasis in the city, this balcony has been transformed with the addition of a green “wall.”

Oscars Fastighetsmäkleri Original photo on Houzz