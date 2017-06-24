6 Step Checklist To Ensure A Stress-Free Return From Vacation

Temperatures are heating up across the United States which means more Americans are packing up their suitcases to go take advantage of the beautiful, sunny weather and sites outside their hometowns. Vacations are great, needed, and often well-deserved. They offer the opportunity to break free from the daily demands of work and life. They’re a permission slip to slow down, live carefree, and really enjoy life. Ahh. The joy of having nothing to do and nowhere to be. Can you feel it? Pure bliss.

Your positive mentality changes the minute you get back to work, however, when reality hits you like an eighteen wheeler! As if you didn’t already feel behind before your vacation, you return to hundreds of new emails and voicemail messages waiting for you! Agh. The stress of returning to work after a wonderful vacation. Can you feel it? Total chaos.

This familiar scenario can be overwhelming and give you a bad attitude toward taking vacations. According to Project Time Off research, 40% of American workers cite the heavy workload awaiting their return as the top challenge in taking time off - not making the travel arrangements, packing up suitcases, or even saving necessary finances to fund the trip. No, the heavy workload piled on their desk or hanging out in their inbox challenges most people far more. The goal then, is to prepare well enough in advance to set yourself up for a stress-free return from vacation. Here are seven preparations you can make to ensure that happens so you can fully enjoy your time off without dreading your return to work:

#1 Don’t Schedule Meetings Or Appointments The Day Before You Leave

Unless its purpose is to delegate tasks to employees for while you’re gone, don’t schedule meetings or appointments for the day before you leave. They use up valuable time and new work typically arises from them. Right before your vacation is the worst time to pile more on your plate. Instead, use this day for catching up and closing any open loops on projects and tasks.

#2 Do Not Overschedule Yourself The First Day Back

Like the day before you leave, the day you return should be used strictly for catching up and not for tackling new tasks. Keep your schedule ultra-light your first day back. Otherwise, you could be playing catch up for weeks! If you are overwhelmed and force yourself to work through chaos, it will negatively affect your productivity. Don’t stretch that time out because of poor planning.

#3 Create A Vacation Folder And Email Rules

Set up a new folder within your email account named *Vacation Review. Then, create an automatic rule to forward all your incoming emails to that folder. This awesome trick removes the urge to read work emails while on vacation and eliminates the pesky notifications you would receive letting you know you have xxx new emails in your inbox. The temptation to look is just way too hard for many of us. Curiosity is a surefire vacation stressor. Stop it in its tracks!

#4 Set Expectations And Stick To Them

Notify clients and staff you are going on vacation prior to leaving. Establish clear expectations then don’t break them. If you tell everyone you will return emails and phone calls upon your return, stick to it! If you reply to even just one email or return just one call while you’re away, you are asking for trouble. That’s because if you slip and do it once, they will expect you to do it again. Forget about a stress-free return from vacation. You’ll be struggling just to have a stress-free vacation at that point.

#5 Change Your Voicemail

This is another great way of setting clear expectations. The day before you take off, record a new voicemail greeting letting callers know you are out of the office and provide the date of your return. Make sure to include instructions on who can assist them while you’re away and how to get a hold of that person. Delegating eligible responsibilities for while you’re away can significantly reduce the amount of calls you would need to return and help you to have the stress-free return from vacation you hope for.

#6 Turn On Your Out Of Office Auto-Reply The Day Before You Leave

If you’re doing as you should and working hard to tie up loose ends on the projects and tasks you already have on your plate, you’re often unable to reply to all the emails that flood your inbox the day before you leave. To minimalize expectations of a timely response from you, turn on an auto-reply a day in advance of departing that notifies senders you’re on vacation. Doing so sets the expectation that you will not reply to their email until you return. If you wait until you’re about to leave to turn the auto-reply on, you could find yourself responding to emails late into the night prior to your vacation – just so you can depart feeling you tied up loose ends and can now relax.

Europeans have it right. Many European countries encourage their citizens to take an entire month off during the summer season to enjoy free time away from work and the stresses that come with it. Most Americans don't have the luxury of that amount of vacation time but should still take a vacation of some sort when possible. Taking regular vacations, or even just long weekends, is one of the keys to improving your productivity and decreasing burnout. Vacations allow you to take a much needed break from your daily work demands and enable you to come back refreshed with renewed focus. Don't turn down opportunities to go on vacation for fear of the impending doom upon your return to work. More importantly, do not lose the important benefits gained from taking a vacation. Follow this checklist to fully enjoy your time off knowing you'll experience a stress-free return from vacation!