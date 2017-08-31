6 Steps To Capture The Full Attention Of Any Audience

What are six steps you can use to captivate your audience?

No matter what your title or position, in work and life you have to be able to communicate effectively. Being able to convey an idea with conviction and captivate your audience can mean the difference between a leader who inspires, and one struggling with a morale problem. So what are the keys to keeping someone’s attention? And how can you present your ideas in the best light?

Dr. Patricia Scott is a leading communication expert, specifically in the area of breaking through distractions to get your message heard. She has more than 15 years of corporate leadership experience and a Ph.D. in communication. She lectures at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. She's a best-selling author, and her new book is, Getting a Squirrel to Focus on Presentations: Don't Just Inform, Transform Your Audience. I recently interviewed Patricia for the LEADx Podcast, where we discussed the keys to transforming your audience. (The interview below has been lightly edited for space and clarity.)

Kevin Kruse: You say there's been a fundamental shift in audiences, and if we're presenting facts, information, knowledge, we no longer have value. What do you mean by that?

Dr. Patricia Scott: Actually there's been a huge shift in information, and how we deal with it. It's changed a lot in the last decade or so. There's more information now than ever before, and of course, we all know that our attention spans are shorter than ever before. I'll give you an example. When I was a kid and I needed some information, I'd actually have to get my mother to put me in a car and drive me to a library. When I got to the library—I'm really not that old—when I got to the library I'd have to pull out the card catalog, walk my fingers through, find the book I wanted, give it to the reference library because books that contained information were not allowed out of the library. That library would have to go back to the stocks, copy it, give it to me. I'd get home, and I'd realize, "Oh, I have the wrong article."

Today if I want something, I Google it. If it says it will take 10 seconds to load I think, "Oh my gosh, I might as well go get a snack." Or, "I might as well check email." It seems like an eternity. We forget that just a short while ago it would take longer than that for AOL to boot up. We're so impatient now, and we want what we want, when we want it. We're used to getting things that we want in very short amounts of time.

The way we process information is we want it quick. We also know that we get instantly overwhelmed because there's so much more information. At some point in our past, we have the Industrial Revolution. People made things. Then Peter Drucker, a management guru in the mid-1950s said, "No, no, no, you know, I think that's changing. We're not the Industrial Revolution anymore, now we're all knowledge workers." Our productivity in what we do for a lot of people, is that we have knowledge, and we transfer it to someone else, and that was all power.

I'll tell you, I worked for a medical device company for 13 years. I was hired three months before we launched the division. I made it my business to know more about the biomechanics, the competitive landscape, our products, the competitor, everything, than anyone else. Because of that, it gave me great power in the organization. If you needed to know something, you kind of had to find me. I knew every key opinion leader. I was in the O.R. more than everybody else. That had great power.

Today, that simply doesn't exist. We have so much information now that it's no longer scarce. Because it's no longer scarce, it no longer has the same value. Persuasion and sales were once based on information asymmetry. There was only one place to get the information, when the rep came into visit you, or when the manager who knew a lot more or knew key opinion leaders. That's where the power came.

Now, we have information parody. I can look it up quicker than I can listen to you tell me. What's scarce now is attention and engagement, and most of all meaning. Communication is the sharing of meaning, not the sharing of facts. Finding the “So what?” for the audience is the value that we need to bring every time we present.

Kruse: You've got an acronym called WALNUT to go along with getting a squirrel to focus. Summarize the steps for us.

Scott: Well the idea for WALNUT came to me one day. I'm looking out my office window and procrastinating, because I didn't want to do whatever task was in front of me. I'm watching the squirrels out in my yard, I thought, "Oh my gosh, look, those are my MBA students. There's my husband, and there's my daughter, and they're all jumpy, and sporadic, and going all over the place." Then one of them picked up a nut, and sat like a statue until it was done. I thought, "Okay, well a squirrel’s attention span on normal things is about a second. This squirrel sat for four minutes with that nut, until the thing was gone." I thought, "That's exactly what we need to give to our listeners."

I thought about that and came up with a six-step process that will help guide you through and think about when you're presenting data, how do you do it more effectively. I've sat in so many talks with my clients, that they're just killing you. It's so hard to get through, we can't listen, they're not concise enough. The WALNUT is an acronym for six different kinds of buckets of tools.

The W is for the, "What's In It For Me?" That's the WIIFM. Now, it's an old concept, but it's never been more important. Because of all the information out there, we're better than ever at quickly deciding what to focus on, what's relevant, and what's in it for me. Whatever's not in it for us, or not relevant, becomes noise and we throw it away. The statement of relevance helps what we call the, "Reticular activating system," of the brain. Kick into gear, and gets our attention.

Without a statement of relevance, we have to quickly decide, "Is what I'm hearing going to help me, or is it noise?" We have that remote control length attention span. If I think, "Ugh, I don't know what this is about." I click off, and I think about something else. If we play to that and really have a very strong WIIFM to open, that helps get our attention, and gets the process started.

The A of the WALNUT is “Aligning Your Perspective.” Communication, like I said before, is the sharing of meaning, not just facts. If we have no context and are free to interpret facts on our own, we may not be clearly communicating what the message is that we want to get across. By creating a frame early in the talk, and putting everybody on the same page, we can increase our chances of actually sharing meaning.

The L is “Limiting Your Scope,” as we talked about. Today's presenters are killing us. We just can't take that much in at one time. Studies have revealed that our working memory accommodates only about three or four chunks of information. If we see an agenda slide at the beginning of your talk that has 12 items, we're instantly overwhelmed and give up hope. Give up, and hope for a handout later. We don't try harder to listen, we just simply give up.

The N is to “Navigate.” We need to be deliberately led through the logic of the presentation. So often we know where we're going, and how long it'll take there. We never share that information with our listeners. We need a preview, we need to know where we're going, and we need those milestones along the way.

The transitions that are so easy to do, yet people skip, really help keep distracted audiences come with us, and they also now, we know from brain science, play a key role in how we make it easier to remember the stuff that's presented. We need to help navigate that audience through.

The U in the process is called, “Unleash Your Creativity.” Only at this point can you start to think about slides. You have to know your audience, you have to know the information, you have to know how to align them to your perspective. Like with so many of my clients, I say, "Hey, we have a talk to do." And they open Slide Sorter, start pulling stuff in, and then try to weave their story through it. Well, that's actually backward. You really have to figure out what you're there to say, what's meaningful, and what they need to know. Then only show slides that support that. Long bulleted lists of stuff rarely help us understand things easier. If you wait ‘til later to start your slides, they tend to be more concise, and do a better job for the audience.

Then the final one is T, and that stands for “Take Action.” It is kind of a two-fold purpose. We just said a little bit ago that information has no value. The purpose of your talk is to inform your audience. Really, presentation is the wrong medium for that. You should just email, or podcast it, or something where they could get it when they need it, and make it more relevant for them as they need it.

Presentation is the least effective way to transmit facts. Instead of informing your audience, we should always be persuading them. If we're persuading them, then they'll take action, they'll be more engaged, and we want to hold them accountable. We also need to take action as presenters. The slides that we create for our audiences are not the talk. We're the talk. It's not enough to say, "Hey, you ready for your talk?" They say, "Oh yeah Pat, got my slides done last night." Well, you're not nearly ready. We need to use every tool that we have to get this distracted audience to listen. We need to use our voice, our body, our facial expressions, and our eyes. Anything else that we can throw at the message. We do have to practice and make it an art form once again.

Kruse: I personally struggle with “Aligning Your Perspective.” Can you expand on that?

Scott: Sure. We know that we cannot multitask. That's a fact. As we learn more about the brain, we know it's physically impossible. We can do two things at the same time, but we can only actually focus on one thing at a time. Everything else becomes noise. Let's think of that in context of a talk. When you put up a complex slide, and it has data, or charts, or graphs on it, you're actually giving your audience a choice. You're forcing them to either look at the slide and try to figure it out on their own, or listen to me explain it. When given the choice, the audience will always differ to vision, and try to figure it out on their own. Your visual cortex is way bigger than your audio cortex. We're always going to defer to vision.

When I see a slide that's complex, that the speakers talking but I'm looking at the slide trying to figure it out, I'm looking at the X and Y axis, I'm trying to figure out what the key message is. It's a danger because they may not be looking at it the same way that you want them to see it, because there's so many ways to interpret that slide. You may be wanting to talk like the growth in Q3, but the audience in their mind is like, "Well why are the units so low to begin with?" You're not aligning the message, and you're talking about the growth, but they're still thinking about that. We get misunderstanding, and that's actually the cause of a lot of those horrible tangential questions you get.

That you're not expecting to talk about, right? "Oh wait, yeah. I'm here to talk about growth, why are they picking on June and wondering about the unit difference?" Why are they wondering why that's in red?" People interpret on their own. By aligning the perspective of the audience, we really help avoid that. To do that, we preview before they see the slide. If I said something like, "On the next slide, I'd like to show you a review of our sales for the last year. But I'd like you to pay particular attention to the orange bar in Q3, so that we can talk about our amazing growth."

Now if I click the slide, the audience will automatically begin looking at the orange bar in Q3, and interpreting everything I say about it in terms of growth. It's called, "Framing." The concept, again, has been around a long time, and we do it a lot in other genres. If you want to know if it's a horror movie, it's a frame. If I say, "Hey, I gotta tell you this funny thing that happened last night." You stay with me for like 20 minutes thinking my story is going to get funny at some point, until you realize I'm just not funny, right? You'd stay with me, that's framing, that's giving you a sense of where we're going so that everything you hear after, you start to interpret along those lines.

It's very, very strong as a tool, but we never use it when we do slides. If I tell you, "I want you to look at Q3 and I want you to picture it as growth," people want to follow you. We want to be led communicationally. If we can do that, it really makes a more targeted conversation, and more engaging presentation.

Kruse: It would have been so easy for entrepreneurs to just get our focus on what really mattered, what the key part of their message was.

Scott: Yeah, there's always room for questions later. You don't want to ruin that momentum. You don't want them to go away thinking you were talking about something else. That frame can be so powerful, and it's very easy to do.

Kruse: I always like to challenge our listeners to become 1% better everyday. What's one thing we can do today to become better as communicators?

Scott: Well Kevin I think that one of the most important things that we can do, not just as communicators but as leaders in general, is to start to think of communication more as a strategic function, and not just something we do everyday. It's a very powerful tool if we use it well, and if we give it to some thought. I would say all the time, people like, "Well I told them. Nothing happened. I told them." Then they said, "Well you know what? I'm just going to tell them again. I guess I'll have to tell them again." Well that's because it's not working. We're not thinking about not just telling them, we're not just sharing information. How can we engage them? How can we make sure that they're transformed and not just informed? How can we make sure that we get at something that's relevant for them that they need, so that they can really engage and find the “So what?” find the meaning in what we're trying to communicate?