6 Techniques for Successful Product Marketing in the 21st Century

Launching a new product can be very exciting, but continuous marketing to ensure incremental sales can be extremely hectic! The world today is very noisy. Hence, you must be extremely clear on what you want the world to know about you. You have to choose what you want the people to think about your product. Any marketing strategy that fails to put this into consideration isn’t going to survive in the 21st century.

Here are 6 of the top marketing techniques top brands use to maintain their relevance and vitality.

1. Don’t Sell Products, Sell Dreams — Identify With Your Customers

You see, your customers don’t care about your company or your product. They care about themselves, their goals, their hopes and dreams. Focus on helping them achieve their goals and you’ll be far more successful in converting marketing to sales. That’s why you need a compelling message. A call to something deep inside of them, that makes them respond strongly to you.

Steve Jobs did this brilliantly when he repositioned Apple to sell dreams with his caption “Think Different”. Apple is out to honour those who think different. The result is the unusual loyalty you see in Apple customers today. The customers feel part of a big dream to change the world.

The same goes for Nike. Nike’s focus is to honour athletes and athletics. And that’s exactly what they did with the shoes and other Nike merchandise.

Of course, you can’t reach everybody. Your customers are the ones you help grow and fulfil their dreams. That’s your first mission. Regardless of what you sell, your clients will remain faithful to you.

2. Have a Killer Website — Create an Online Presence

It sounds basic but you’ve got to get a website you’re proud of. Don’t let offline activities make your online activities go dormant. The catch here is not just to have a website, but to have one that’s always active and updated. Your clients want to visit a website that appears to speak directly to their needs. It is important for you to design your website in a way that achieves this.

3. Search Engine Optimization (SEO) — Reach your customers

This is a must-do for your website if you want to survive in today’s business world. Google is the default tool for all searches today. And SEO is more important today because 90 percent of all searches end only on the first page of Google results. If your SEO is not strong enough to get you on the first page, then your product is technically phased out. You can take advantage of many free guides available online to educate yourself more about SEO. You can also consider hiring an SEO professional that’ll get your business on the first page.

4. Get Active on Your Blog and on Social Media — Build Your Audience.

Search engines like Google, Bing and Yahoo are looking for reasons to rank you in their search results. Your blog must have searchable titles, special keywords and links to somewhere on your website.

For content relating to what you sell, write an amazing blog about your products and how useful it is. The key to blogging is consistency. This not only makes your website active but also helps your SEO. If you don’t have the time to create content consistently then hire freelance writers to write at least every other day.

In all, find a way to stay on top of Google Trends to help you improve your marketing. You can learn more from Blue Mint Marketing's guide to using Google Trends. There are many other useful information on the subject that are freely available online.

5. Circle Your Family and Friends — Get Referrals

Referral marketing, word-of-mouth and recommendations are not only the most powerful forms of advertising now but also the future. 85 percent of all sales take place only after someone has said that the product or service is good. But here’s the catch: you need to market to your circle of friends and family consistently.

Follow up on what’s going on in their lives and see how you can help. Every month send at least one message to them with something pertaining to your business. This includes discounts, coupons or promos they would be interested in because “out of sight is out of mind”. So, when they see anyone in need of the solution you provide, they call you first. Treat every new customers the same way.

6. Virtual Business Cards – Remain Memorable

Business cards are great marketing tool. Give them out daily! However, many simply collect but never use them. So, try giving it out along with your virtual business card (vCard). It contains everything on your business card and more. And with your phone, you can send your contact information via an app or SMS to new people electronically so they don’t have to type it all in. You can follow them up more easily this way.