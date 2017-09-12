Pets are interlopers. A pet’s job in life is to open compassion from humans to animals, and to the natural world as a whole.

They do this by way of the empathy that we feel for them, and the connection that we feel with them. They call us to love and care for them, nothing more and nothing less.

While cats and cows and birds and dolphins (you get the idea) also have gentle built-in messages for us, if we will open our hearts to them; dogs provide easily relatable and comedic examples of energy balancing techniques, and so, check out these 6 things that your dog is trying to tell you:

#1 Relax

Here’s a new meditation practice for you—watch a dog sleep. When your dog is sleeping, he or she is the vision of how to balance the energy of your body and mind. Sit with a sleeping dog, be at peace with them, and learn to relax.

#2 Think Less; Play More

Since you’ve grown up you think too much, and you have forgotten why playing is so important. It’s about balance. All work and no play, makes you incongruent with nature (and therefore out a wack with what you say that you wanted from Life!). But you don’t need me to tell you; ask your dog.

#3 Breath Deeply

The health and mental wellness benefits of deep breathing are well-known, it’s the key to yoga and meditation and general stress-relief. So, what does your dog know about breathing that you’ve been missing? Breath deeply, and while you’re doing it—stop and smell the roses! Notice the small things and don’t let them pass you by.

#4 Sigh Sometimes, Because It Feels Good

You have probably been told by others not to sigh. People interpret sighing as: frustration, boredom, anger, displeasure. But your dog knows better! Sighing is a stress reliever and you know why? Sighing allows you to ‘shake it off’, literally. Sighing, dancing, a good head or body shake, exercise, even singing for that matter—these are all excellent modalities to release built up energy. So sigh if you want to.

#5 Physical Touch Is Nice, And Necessary

We need cuddling and touch and we sometimes ignore this part of our spirit. But a dog will rub up against you and smash a juicy mouth right into your hand. Yep, they’ll tell you what they need. Show more affection to get more affection. You need it.

#6 Smile With Your Eyes and An Open Mouth