6 Times You Should Never Use Comic Sans

But ultimately, there is only one truly acceptable place you should see Comic Sans: burning.

SOURCE: N. LEEPER, SHUTTERSTOCK

Although formally unaddressed, the inappropriate usage of Comic Sans is a truly prevalent problem in a society with easy access to word processors.

If you're a college student, chances are you own a laptop. And if you own a laptop, then you should know never to create a document or presentation or poster using Comic Sans.

Despite the ridicule and criticism that this Sans Serif font deservingly receives for its unprofessional appearance, it is still popularly used in places where almost any other font would've been a better choice. And college campuses are unfortunately no exception.

From the classroom hallways to bulletin boards, Comic Sans has developed a strong presence in a variety of unbefitting places. Let's be real, it looks like the handwriting of a boy in middle school.

Unfortunately, we must accept that modern society will most likely never escape this unprofessional font; so it must be addressed that there are occasions more suitable for its usage than others.

For example, memes (whose trashy levels of humor is similar to the trash level of Comic Sans).

Yet, on the other side of the spectrum, there are times where the mere thought of using Comic Sans for a certain occasion would bring on shudders and tears. And yet, someone had the audacity to carry through with it.

Here are six uses of said font that prove the Comic Sans epidemic, although subtle, is still alive and needs to be reined in.

1. On a gravestone.

I don't know if it would be more disrespectful to dance over his dead body.

2. In a book that is not made for children.

Children's books, ugly yes, but I can vaguely see why it would make sense. However, a legitimate publisher should not be approving a book with an adult target audience in a hideous font.

3. Engraved into metal.

It will remain there forever. Forever.

4. On a public transportation sign.

Yet another reason to question the principles of your state government.

5. In an email.

I'm not talking about just a single word or even a phrase. The entire message.

6. In an ad on a vehicle.