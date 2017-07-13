6 Tiny Kitchens That Use Space Wisely

By Mitchell Parker, Houzz

If you think your kitchen can’t be roomier, take another look. At first glance it might seem maxed out, but with a little thoughtful planning, you can uncover priceless inches that will give you an airier, more efficient space. Here are remodeling ideas from kitchens that hover around 100 square feet.

Macdonald Original photo on Houzz

1. Remember recess. No, not the recess you had in kindergarten. We’re talking recessing storage into a wall. That’s what homeowner Allison Macdonald did with the cabinet seen here on the left below the open shelves. Recessing the unit gave her extra inches between it and the peninsula to create the feeling of a more open layout in 95 square feet.

Lauren Rubin Architecture Original photo on Houzz

2. Hang your upper cabinets higher. For this 72-square-foot kitchen, architect Lauren Rubin hung the cabinets a little higher above the counter to give the feel of more space. Standard cabinets typically hang 18 inches above a counter. Rubin hung these at 22 inches. “I find for small kitchens, hanging cabinets 18 inches above a countertop makes things feel small and congested,” she says. “You lose some storage, but it’s important to make those small spaces feel as light and airy as possible.”

Lynaugh Original photo on Houzz

3. Get a smaller, counter-depth refrigerator. To help open up this 120-square-foot kitchen, homeowners Matt Lynaugh and Gloria Lee opted for a smaller refrigerator that frees up physical and visual space.

David Heide Design Studio Original photo on Houzz

4. Spring for custom cabinets. Going with custom cabinets will definitely add cost to your project, but if you’re trying to maximize every square inch of space, customizing will give you the most flexibility. That’s what designer Brad Belka did for the owners of this 100-square-foot kitchen, which includes a recessed cabinet pantry, countertop drawers, rollout garbage cans and backless cabinets that allow plates and glasses to be accessed from an adjacent dining room.

Jennifer Gilimer Kitchen & Bath Original photo on Houzz

5. Use fewer but larger cabinets. For this 102-square-foot kitchen, designer Sarah Kahn Turner created a more uncluttered look by installing fewer but larger, more efficient deep drawers and corner cabinets with swing-out shelves.

Vi-Design Original photo on Houzz