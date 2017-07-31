6 Tips to Kickstarting a Successful Writing Career

Do you honestly want to make a career out of writing? Are you interested in money or in building a lasting system that will serve as a reference point for other starters like you in future?

Actually, it’s very different being just a writer and having a successful writing career either as a media entrepreneur or journalist or freelance writer.

While the former may not necessarily build a name or fortune from writing, the latter has both name and fortune. That’s not the only thing! The latter gets the best of recommendations and high profile jobs, which the unknown writer may never get.

Why do people want a career in the first place? It is so that they can have a place among successful people in the world. Most importantly, a successful career attracts you to more power, people and influence.

Without further ado, here is how you can start a successful writing career.

1. Know what you really want out of life

This is a step that majority overlook. Unknown to them, this is by far the most important step in becoming a successful writer.

Many people go through life without ever discovering who they are. They acquire certificates or degrees, which they either aren’t ever going to use or get interested in.

While some have been able to find their way round the situation by retracing their steps, some are still stuck in professions they are never going to find fulfillment.

Knowing what exactly you want out of life will give you a sense of direction in your life. So begin to ask yourself some very important questions.

What do you love doing? Do you love books? Do you see yourself in the newsroom or as a ghostwriter?

If you have established the fact that writing is your passion and you don’t want to be doing anything else in your career, then that would bring us to the next point on the list.

2. Never put money before passion

Passion is powerful. It’s the energy that launches you into the realm of the impossible. It’s that motivating force that keeps you going even when you get hundreds of rejection emails from sites that you pitched.

It is that satisfaction you get when you are published on a popular platform without monetary gain.

The positive thing about passion is that it eventually gives you all the money you desire at the end. But in the beginning, it pushes you to be better, to write more, to have hope. However, the more you write, the more the heavens smile on you and your work begins to get noticed, which brings you good money.

3. Never settle for less. Always improve

Don’t get to a place of complacency just because your articles have been published by Cosmopolitan or HuffPost. The tricky thing about writing is that you can be approved by Cosmopolitan, yet rejected by Daily Mail on the premise that the quality of your work doesn’t meet their requirements.

The truth is that different sites require different writing styles and skills. So, if you are going to be a successful writer, you need to learn how to please your clients. Know what works for each job.

So always work towards improving your writing. Never settle for less. Always go after the best jobs and believe that you can get them and deliver.

4. Research and read extensively

I am yet to see a great writer or media entrepreneur who hates books. Reading is one of the best keys to growing your knowledge base and increasing your comprehension and creative ability.

Research the latest creative books that will help you hone your writing skills. Read newspapers, novels, memoirs and autobiographies. Have an idea of everything. And, hey, there’s nothing wrong with reading blog posts or other pieces of content online too. They are just as good and can be extremely informative.

5. Make good use of the internet

You and I are super lucky to witness the greatest era of all time, where the internet has everything you need. The internet brings you closer to mentors you can follow and learn from. You’re closer to the editors of publications you’d like your work featured in. The best part of it all is that you available to you all the resources you need to develop your skills and to get in touch with your potential clients. So make sure you learn how to use the internet wisely.

6. Your attitude matters a lot

In building a successful career, your attitude and relationship with people matter greatly. What do people say about you? How do you turn down a client you don't want to work with without sounding aggressive or proud?

Do you believe you can succeed as a writer? Do you have a positive mental attitude?

I found these very important words from popular success consultant Sam Zherka, to be very insightful on this issue. He says, "There are certain qualities someone must have in order to succeed in any career. It all starts with a positive attitude. The belief that you "CAN" succeed in anything you set your mind on. Then you must like what you are doing. If you like or love what you are doing you will do it well. Then you must set goals and have the perseverance to see those goals to fruition. My biggest piece of advice is to take pride in your performance and work, and to do so, you must live, eat, sleep, breathe success. Success is a marathon not a race."