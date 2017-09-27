6 Top Industries For Multilingual Employees

In spite of volatile immigration policies in the U.S., the strong demand for bilingual and multilingual employees continues to rise. The percentage of people whose first language is not English doubled in the past decade. This can be attributed to the astronomical growth of the Hispanic population on American soil. It is also reported that, each year, Americans lose nearly $2 billion due to language or cultural misunderstandings.

As these segments swell at staggering rates, a translator or interpreter is no longer the only type of occupation that requires foreign language fluency. Today, while bilingualism is not indicated as a deal-breaker in all job listings, this skill is now considered an asset across a majority of industries.

For college graduates and all other job seekers who are fluent in languages like Spanish, Mandarin Chinese, Arabic and French, among others, it is critical for you to start surveying sectors where demand for bilinguals or multilinguals is high.

Here is a rundown of the key industries where your foreign language skill stands out:

Healthcare

Healthcare is a trillion-dollar industry. Hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and health care providers look to serve immigrants in local communities, as well as transitory patients who travel all the way to the United States for medical attention. It’s no surprise then that healthcare is one of the top sectors that aggressively recruit bilingual workers. This type of work entails direct and clear interaction with patients from all walks of life, whether in person, by phone or in email.

In 2015, 7.6 percent of bilingual job listings were attributed to healthcare-related occupations, namely: registered nurses, medical secretaries, medical assistants, licensed practical and vocational nurses and medical and health services managers. Research shows that language barriers are associated with unsatisfactory patient care, and increase the risk for poor outcomes.

Hospitality and Customer Service

Conversing with patrons and guests is one of the most important tasks for anyone in hospitality and customer service. From hotel managers and concierges, to resort employees and desk clerks, companies pride themselves on excellent customer service where the needs of everyone, many of whom may not speak English, are addressed. When the employee is able to speak with a visitor in their native language fluently, trust is established and their stay at the establishment immediately becomes a more pleasant one.

Finance

Banks might be an underused service for residents in the U.S. who have difficulty communicating in English. A large number of the foreign-born expats rely on alternative financial providers, such as check cashier services or pawn shops, instead of opening an account with a major bank. However, as more established U.S. banks became aware of this statistic, these institutions took steps to train their front-liners and educate them in servicing non-English speaking customers.

In 2015 alone, Bank of America listed 18,000 positions, which composed more than one third of the jobs it posted online. Among these, sales agents had the most number of positions opened, while financial managers by branch or department and tellers took the second and third spots, respectively.

Law Enforcement

While not the most obvious, this industry provides attractive opportunities for bilingual job seekers with a bachelor’s degree and experience in law enforcement or the military. Compared to positions in local departments, police and detective jobs in state and federal agencies are more competitive and offer high pay.

Duties of law enforcement personnel include interviewing people at the scene of the crime or incident. That said, there is an apparent advantage if those responding to the call of duty do not require an interpreter to investigate and understand what’s happening in a conflict. Apart from police officers and investigators, other potentials jobs for bilinguals include security guards, as well as probation and corrections officers.

Education

Across the U.S., it is reported that 10.6 million K-12 students are studying a world language. In total, 46% of all foreign language classes in U.S. high schools focus on Spanish, 21% on French, and 5% on Chinese, German and Latin, combined, with the rest offering other languages. With varying degrees of difficulty and how robust the programs are, it’s no question that educational institutions are always on the lookout for foreign language professors.

Social Services

Under this sector, workers typically meet with families, adoption agencies and other organizations that ensure the well-being of those in need of specific social services. For bilingual social workers, the need to assist non-English speaking families and individuals in their native tongue, while helping them cope with a variety of issues, is key. The same holds true for school guidance counselors who work with foreign students as they try to assimilate themselves in the local community.

Now You Know, Get Out There and Show Off Those Skills

Now you know where your foreign language skills will set you apart from the competition. It’s time to brush up on those skills and get out there and use them to your advantage. Being multilingual will earn you significantly higher pay, improve your career trajectory, and make you a force to be reckoned with in whatever industry you choose.