Here are 6 ways to Grow Your Business like Olivia Pope:

1. Know WHO you serve.

Olivia knows her clients. She can leverage most situations based on the fact that she knows WHO she works for and the players on the field. She does her research. Stop now and examine how clear you are in regards of who is your ideal customer.

Pinpoint as many characteristics as you can for your customers: their interests, place in life, aspirations, tastes in music, literature, values, family constitution, etc. You could also get started using online tools like Facebook Audience Insights or even your website's Google Analytics to help you get accurate information on the people who are interested in buying what you're selling.

Explore your audience by setting the stage for conversation and relationship building.

2. Know your worth.

Shake your mindset a little and even while hunting, appreciate the power of your tools.

How much of an impact would it have on your business for you to project onto your customers the energy of these words:

"I am very good at what I do. I am better at it than anyone else. And that is not arrogance, that is a fact. "

While you don't have to save the forward attitude, having confidence in your work inspires confidence in those who want to work with you. Confidence pays and one of the best ways I know how to do that is lead by example.

Acknowledge and celebrate every single accomplishment in your business-it will help you build momentum and translate that into a business relationship that will appreciate what you have to offer

3. Find your Gladiators.

As amazing as Liv is, one thing I really admire her for is that she's not afraid to ask for help (an important trait of any business owner). She brings in gladiators and supports them and accepts their support in return.

"I CAN'T LEAVE THEM - THEY NEED ME. I'M THEIR GLADIATOR. "

Not only does she ask for help, she stands by them loyally. It's Pope & Associates and they're all gladiators. Gladiators are trained to fight and handle the toughest of situations. They don't give up on each other even when they want to. Don't give up on your people. You are their gladiator.

This means training them, mentoring them during the hard times and guiding them when things just aren't quite right.

4. Let them do their job

One thing I really admire about Olivia is her ability to let go; once she vets and trains her gladiators, she lets them work their magic. Once your gladiators are on board, trust their ability. Train them for success and then lead with determination. Don't try to overdrive yourself to manage every single detail, trust your picks and their talents, which is just another way to trust yourself.

5. Never give up... there's ALWAYS a way if you really want it

Be ready for challenges, and more than that, be ready to embrace the demand for energy, clarity and poise that hell or high water might bring into your path. Keep your strategies flexible enough for adaptation, whether it's for a sponsor's need, a customer request, an event day change, or a complete market shift.

Yes, failure can happen. But, make failure a possibility that's besides your resolution to find smart and creative ways of making your goals.

Olivia Pope once said, "... if you leap and you try, and it doesn't work out, it's not on you. "Even in the midst of a technology break down or after a shaking clash with your strong-willed partner or customers, keep considering your options until an outcome is achieved. Until the result of your effort turns up.

6. Stand by your products or service

One thing that stands out most to me about Liv is her ability to face an adversary with complete confidence. While she isn't ever without insecurities, vulnerabilities or obstacles, Olivia stands by her beliefs, mission and business. She doesn't let anyone else's doubts or questions falter her belief in her mission. [BONUS] Make time for you. Just as I drink my own glass of cabernet sauvignon from Jordan Winery or Nickel & Nickel Winery, you'll see Olivia indulge in her own glass of pinot or dancing to the sound of the music. "I'm choosing me. I'm choosing Olivia. And right now, Olivia is dancing. Now, you can dance with me or you can get off my dance floor. I'm fine dancing alone. " - Olivia Pope. Make room to pause the push. This tip is meant to underline and bold the importance of taking care of yourself, so you can always show up in your finest for your relationships with customers, sponsors, team, etc. A tip for this: PLAN ON IT. Don't wait for the free time to show up on it's own or for the struggle to bring you to the ground. Keep yourself in mind as the one who can make things happen and invest in making yourself a first rate version gladiator.

Growing a business is, at it's core, about attending to your strengths in yourself, your team, and your market. It's not a hit and miss, it's a build up process--command it.

Use these tips to channel your own Livvie to embrace a little power in growing your biz.