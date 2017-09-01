6 Ways To Make Your Company Seem Bigger Than It Is

While there are some organizations in the world who prefer to deal with smaller businesses on a personal level, the vast majority of consumers and businesses like to deal with larger, reputable, established organizations.

This is a catch-22 situation for many small businesses. Growing is tough without an established reputation, and getting a reputation is tough without growth.

This leads to many small businesses doing their best to look as big and professional as possible while in their early years. Today, we are going to look at a few ways you can make your small business look bigger and better than it actually is.

Let’s get started.

Multiple Phone Numbers

If you operate in multiple countries, it’s a great idea to have multiple phone numbers listed on your website. There are numerous services (like Skype) that allow you to buy a landline number in nearly every country. These numbers can be easily set up to redirect to your main number. Now your small business looks like it has offices all over the world, and your customers can call a local number to get ahold of you.

Multiple Addresses

In a similar fashion to the multiple phone numbers idea above, multiple addresses are another great way to expand people’s perception of your company. You can get mail forwarding addresses all over the world for less than $5 per month.

These addresses are specifically designed for small companies to look big. You are usually assigned a room number, but you can call your “room” whatever you want. So instead of “Room 245” you could have “Warehouse 245,” “Suite 245,” “Office 245,” “Lab 245,” and so on.

Custom Equipment

We’re not talking about cliché pens and keychains here. There are many tasteful and effective places you can customize your business supplies to convey the image of being larger than you are. Custom binders, for example, can be used to display project imagery, logos, and other marketing information in a tasteful and welcoming way.

Customized binders are usually not even on the radar of most small businesses (but they are regularly used in the corporate world). So it’s a great way to make your small business look larger than life.

Vladimir Gendelman, CEO of Company Folders, Inc. says:

“Custom 3-ring binders are one of the most cost effective ways to make your small business look like an international organization.”

Don’t Put Your Title On Your Business Card

When you’re a small one or two person business, it can be tempting to write “CEO” or “President” on your business card. But in reality, you’re going to need to fill multiple roles. By not boxing yourself in with a title on your card, you can be free to wear whatever hat you want. Simply hand the card over when networking and present yourself in the way that’s most appropriate for the situation at hand.

Make Your Email Complicated

This seems a little counter intuitive, but making your email something other than name@company.com can make you seem bigger. Email addresses like that scream and shout that your organization is small enough to be working on a first name basis. Instead, you should change your email address to firstname.surname@company.com to look supersized.

Have A Fake Assistant

Small businesses can’t usually afford an assistant when they are starting out, but all the big players at big organizations have them. Whenever you are talking on the phone with a client, keep referring to your “assistant” whenever the topic of boring grunt work comes up. Big corporate guys are going to like to see that you have better things to do with your time, and (like them) you can delegate the mundane simple stuff to your minions.

Conclusion

So there you have it, a brief overview of how you can make your small business seem like a giant organization. There are loads more tips and tricks out there; these are just the tip of the iceberg. If you implement all of the advice on this list, you’re going to seem much bigger and better than you actually are.