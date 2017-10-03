6 Ways to Talk to Teens About the Las Vegas Shooting

“The Las Vegas Shooting is one of the Deadliest in US History. ”

This is the headline so many of us stared at with disbelief on Monday, October 2, 2017. It’s one that makes your heart drop and fills you with such sorrow. It often feels that senseless acts of violence are everywhere - in the media, in our communities, in our schools and, yes, in our homes. While repeated exposure may desensitize teens most kids feel frightened, unsafe and insecure.

Disturbing events can be difficult for parents and other caring adults to explain; however, avoiding the conversation with teens is a missed opportunity to help them learn to communicate and cope. Research shows that children, especially adolescents, want parents and caring adults to talk about tough issues. Those who have early conversations are more likely to continue turning to their parents, teachers and other adults as they become older. Here are five tips to begin the courageous conversation about violence (or any tough topic).

Provide a Safe Space: Adolescents need safe spaces to share their feelings, and it’s up to you to provide it. Talking about their feelings without the fear of being dismissed, judged or ridiculed helps ease the worry and unease they may feel, especially if adolescents think they need to face their feelings - anger, sadness and helplessness - alone.

Avoid White Lies: A teen recently shared with me, “I’d rather be hurt by the truth than comforted with a lie.” When an adolescent asks a question, provide straightforward answers. This helps to distinguish between fact and rumors. If you don’t have an answer or the correct information, admit it. Then, together, find the answer. Hiding information or offering “white lies” causes more mistrust than reassurance. Without straightforward answers, teens often try to rationalize why a tragedy occurred with stories that are frequently more terrifying than any honest responses you could offer.

Reduce Exposure to Media: While watching the news with a teen can open a discussion about current events, too much exposure can feed a child’s fear of not feeling safe. For adolescents, limit media exposure to times you can watch and discuss together. Then, turn off the television and computer to do something else - play a board game, go for a walk, have a picnic - something that doesn’t expose your teen to more accounts of the tragedy.

Monitor Your Behavior: As parents and caring adults, these acts of violence can leave you with a horrible, sickening feeling in your stomach. At the same time, your child is watching and listening to your reactions. It is okay to be upset, and it’s okay to show your child that you are upset. Be mindful, though, if these feelings begin to consume you as your reaction influences a child’s reaction. Rather, acknowledge how you are feeling and discuss ways to manage concerns. This opens the lines of communication and helps reestablish a sense of safety for teens.

Know When to Seek Support: If you or a teen in your life is unable to participate in activities, experiencing heightened feelings of sadness or anxiety, or having increasing feelings of isolation or agitation, please seek out support from a mental health provider.

Hold on a Little Tighter Right Now: Tragedies - especially senseless acts of violence - are terrifying for adults and teens alike. Holding teens a little closer, for the time being, can provide reassurance that they are loved, and together you are doing what you can to feel safe, comforted and loved.

* * *