600+ leading companies are creating unstoppable climate momentum

Unprecedented momentum is being delivered by over 600 companies committed to bold climate action, through the We Mean Business coalition’s Take Action campaign.

The campaign brings together strategic climate commitments, facilitated by the We Mean Business coalition partners, which are collectively helping these companies tackle some 2.31 gigatons of Scope 1+2 emissions – equivalent to the total annual emissions of Russia. These initiatives are also helping companies to harness climate action as a driver of innovation, competitiveness, risk management and growth.

The group of 600+ companies represents a global reach and ambitious scale, including more than 30 companies with a market cap of over US$100 billion and companies headquartered in nearly 50 countries. Heavy emitting sectors are seizing the opportunities too, with some 130 companies from the industrial sector, such as Scania, UPS and Thalys taking action. As well as over 40 utilities shaping the international power markets, including EDF, State Grid Corporation of China and Infigen Energy.

Also leading the way for the industrial sector, the four companies that produce 50% of India’s cement have all committed to reduce the sector’s emissions – UltraTech Cement, Shree Cement, Ambuja Cement and Dalmia Cement.

And many of the world’s top auto manufacturers are helping deliver the low-emission transport needs of the future, including BMW, Ford, GM, Honda, Renault, Tata Motors, Toyota and Volvo. While three of the world’s top 20 chemical producers have also made strategic climate commitments – DuPont, Braskem, AkzoNobel.

Meanwhile, some of the world’s most iconic brands have made bold commitments, including Apple, Coca-Cola, Google, Mars and Nike. And three of the world’s biggest consumer goods companies – Nestlé, P&G and Unilever – that collectively serve billions of customers each day.

These commitments help companies deliver sustainable growth, as well as vital emission reductions at scale.

“The energy efficiency actions we have already taken over the last 4 years, which will help reduce our emissions, have saved US$500 million and there are more savings to come.” – Jack McAneny, Director of Global Sustainability, P&G.

Wal-Mart, the world’s largest company by revenue, saved nearly $1 billion in the past fiscal year and avoided emitting almost 650,000 metric tons of CO2, as part of its science-based target.