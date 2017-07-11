78-Year-Old Gay Man And 13-Year-Old Gay Boy Have Candid, Moving Chat About Life

A powerful new video brings together two gay people over half a century apart in age for a candid conversation about love, life and political progress.

Seventy-eight-year-old Percy and 13-year-old Louis are 65 years apart in their lives ― the gap in their ages essentially spanning the entire mainstream LGBTQ rights movement. The two were brought together by YouTube duo TrentAndLuke, who wanted to create space for intergenerational dialogue that is so often lacking among queer people.

“We came to realize there weren’t many conversations with LGBTQ elders anywhere and we’ve always wanted to use our channel as a creative platform to speak our minds and have no limits,” the pair told HuffPost.

“I think it’s important to keep in mind why and how we have the rights we do today,” the two continued. “Nowadays young LGBTQ people have it so much easier, which is obviously not a bad thing at all. We should all know and be aware of our history and videos like this can really put things into perspective, which can open people’s minds and hopefully educate them as well.”