Content creation in your business is absolutely critical.

Despite it being so critical, often business owners who have created a successful business often seem to think that content creation is disposable. They stop creating new stuff on a regular basis.

Your content is an asset.

Content is how you establish credibility and provide value for your community. It’s important to look back on what your audience responds to. No matter how successful you get, you need to create content so that you’re constantly providing value to your current community as well as growing the size of your community. By understanding what your audience liked or didn’t like, you know what to focus on in the future.

I decided to look back on MY content that was published (what feels like way back) in 2016, and pin-point which pieces really resonated with you! This is what was found:

7 of the most popular blog posts in 2016:

Free implies no value. When you give away your products and or services for free, the consumer places zero value on what you have given them because they didn’t have to pay for it. Sadly, many business owners are misguided to use free or low cost to try and attract buyers and they end up attracting people who can’t afford to do business with them.

Every year, I publish a list of books that have impacted my business. It’s not surprising to me that it made the most popular list of 2016, people are always looking for good book recommendations. This list is a great place to start. (I’ve got a new list as well, so if you don’t find one here that’s of interest to you, check it out here!)

Let’s get rid of the myth that larger followings equal more sales. Over and over, I talk to people with large lists and small profits. Yes, people need to know who you are but you don’t need 10,000 people on your list to reach 6 figures in your business. Stop worrying about everyone knowing who you are and start focusing on the RIGHT people knowing who you are.

Chances are there are times when perfectionism gets in the way of your success. If you have a habit of not finishing something because you think it’s not good enough, this is for you. Of course, it’s important to have standards, but when your standards are so high that you’re not completing anything THAT is when you’ve got yourself a problem.

This blog is my personal favourite of 2016. There are so many great tips to accelerate your success every year. If you missed this a couple weeks ago, it’s never too late to start any one of these 21 tips! I’d love to hear in the comments which one is your favourite!

In this blog you’ll uncover five habits that are adopted by successful people. If you’re looking to swap out some of your less desirable habits for some new and improved ones in 2017, this is a great place to start! If you stick to any one of these for 90 days, you’re likely to notice a shift in how you feel and act.

Tagging is a great way to increase your visibility AND annoy your audience. There are simple ways to promote your page that is much less annoying than improperly tagging people.Are you increasing visibility, or annoying your audience? Want to find out? You need to read this blog.

There you have it, seven pieces of my BEST content. Take some time to read the blogs that you missed, or perhaps review the ones that spoke to you in the past. I love doing this and reviewing what really speaks to my audience.

I will never stop creating content, and neither should you! No matter how successful or big your company gets, content creation should always stay a priority. If you struggle with creating content on a regular basis you should check out this blog —> https://lisalarter.com/2-step-content-creation-strategy/