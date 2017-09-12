7 awarenesses never to forget! Part 2/7

The second awareness never to forget is: Developing Response-Ability.

Developing Response-Ability

In the first awareness, you have realized you can use the two sides of your body, a metaphor for your human and spiritual self. Now you are identifying a little more with your expanded consciousness.

It animates your body, is the intelligence of your cells which only need your love and appreciation for their service from the time you were born. Now you realize you have never even sent them a "thank you" for digesting your food, eliminating what you can't use, breathing you so you can stay alive.

Isn't it time to love them and support them even if you don't know what to do to make pain disappear?

You may be getting a sense that your personality doesn’t really know very much. That there is a power guiding you to your ultimate destination through all your trials and tribulations, and that you need to turn to it with faith, knowing the road you're on will take you where you need to be.

So you endeavor to look at all events unfolding as opportunities to learn more, experience more, to get one step nearer to the comprehension of what the Spirit in you already knows. It only needs a shift from your limited human perspective to as much of the perspective of Spirit as you can manage in any given moment.

In a particularly scary place you are wholly in the experience, and get terrified; but as soon as it’s over, your emotions quiet down and you are able to remember you are in charge of your feelings, even if life is in charge of the events. And the outcome, whatever it is, will propel you forward to the next experience or situation, where again you will have a choice to make as far as your response to the situation is concerned.

What are you fully responsible for? Not for events, or situations, or outcomes, but only for your thoughts, feelings and responses to those events or outcomes. In other words, for the actions you take.

Remember, you as that Spirit have created a blueprint for this life; but you as the personality with free will can choose a different path to that your soul desires. To Spirit, there is no such thing as something “wrong”.

Something being wrong, or bad, is just your judgment. Every path is within the scope of the wholeness of Divinity; some are direct and quick, others tortuous and take longer; but none of them are wrong.

So you take full responsibility for the path you choose in every moment, knowing it is part of the omnipresence of Divinity and will automatically reconnect you with the feeling of being one with it. Feeling the peace, harmony, joy, allowance and power which it is.

That feeling will lead you to contemplate what would be the choice of your soul in this situation. By making that choice, you grow the feeling of your connection, which gets you on an ascending spiral of better and better choices.