7 awarenesses never to forget! Part 3/7

Know where you stand

Are you living your life from day to day, reacting to what shows up, or do you have a vision for your life, a big vision, towards which your day-to-day life is oriented? When you have a vision bigger than just doing your day-job, or buying a new TV, or meeting your soul-mate, or healing your body, you can live in the joy of preparing to manifest it.

Whatever the vision, it must include some measure of service to others, of improvement in some area of life beyond just your own physical self and its material desires.

Energetically you are one with all that is, and it’s not wrong to want what you want for yourself. It's just not enough. When you expand your desires to also benefit everyone and everything else, the power to achieve that is the power of the whole Universe propelling you forward.

You, as a part of that Universe, will receive your desire uniquely calibrated to you, as will everyone else receive it, calibrated to them. When you limit your desire to just yourself, you only have the power of yourself to achieve that. Sometimes it’s enough, other times, not.

The desires you have for physical things are fine, but as soon as you have received the thing, you start wanting something else. And something else. And something else. You are never satisfied for long with what you have, and start wanting something more, something bigger, something better. That’s because you know, on a subconscious level, that all material things only represent the immaterial, invisible things we call qualities.

So what we really want are the qualities material things represent. Every material thing can represent a multitude of qualities, in accordance with your specific circumstances.

Your day-job represents prosperity, expression of talents or abilities, abundance, or being of service. The house of your dreams represents comfort, expansion, order, solidity, protection. Your ideal partner represents harmony, joy, trust, love, happiness. The health of your body represents freedom, peace, joy, confidence, hopefulness, magnificence, vitality.

Whatever material desire you have, look for the qualities it represents for you, and strive to incorporate those qualities into your life, by whatever means. By thinking about, and feeling those qualities as often as you can during the day, you lift your frequency closer to the frequency of Spirit, and over time, life will be mirroring them to you.

It doesn’t matter whether those good feelings come from wonderful experiences of the past, or from your expectations for the future; all that matters, is that you feel good, so that life can reflect goodness to you.

The more you do this, the more those feelings will become your future manifestations; and after all, when you feel comfortable, peaceful, happy and confident, your desires become less pressing.

It would still be nice to have that house, car or TV; but not having it is no longer a big deal. And by you feeling the qualities of your desires, they will materialize so much quicker; or your desires will have turned towards other things, more congruent with the person you have now become.

"See" you in two weeks for the next awareness to not forget!