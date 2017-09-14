7 Awesome Breakfast Toasts That Go Beyond Avocado

Published on Clean Plates

By Isadora Baum

Hey, we love avocado toast as much as the next person—but there are other awesome things to spread on your bread in the morning. Whether you’re fresh out of everyone’s favorite green fruit or you just want to change things up, try one of these delicious breakfast toast.

RICOTTA BERRY TOAST

Ricotta is great for toast because it’s a perfect base for both sweet and savory toppings. If you forgo the sweet stuff in the morning, spread some on toasted seven-grain bread and top it with fresh or sun-dried tomatoes, ribbons of fresh basil, and olives.

Or, if you like a sweeter breakfast, Chef Sandra Holl of Chicago’s Floriole Cafe and Bakery suggests spreading 2 tablespoons full-fat ricotta on a slice of thick toasted bread, then sprinkle with 1 to 2 tablespoons toasted, slivered almonds and top with a few sliced strawberries. Drizzle raw honey over the whole thing; she likes lavender honey, but feel free to choose any light-colored one you enjoy. You can also add a touch of black pepper or flaky sea salt on top for an extra kick.

GREEK YOGURT & HONEY TOAST

No ricotta in the fridge? Swap in Greek yogurt instead. Dr. Mike Varshavski, a.k.a. YouTube star Dr. Mike, a New York-based MD, offers this idea: For a probiotic-boosting toast, spread 1/3 cup Greek yogurt on a slice of bread, sprinkle with blueberries, and drizzle with honey.

PEANUT BUTTER & CHOCOLATE TOAST

Give classic PB&J a makeover. Blogger Kathlena Rails of The Allergy Chef suggests spreading 4 teaspoons organic peanut butter (or any other nut butter) on toast, and drizzle with 2 teaspoons maple butter (or maple syrup if you don’t have the latter). Top with 1/2 oz. dark chocolate shavings, or melt the chocolate and drizzle it on. Alternatively, you can sprinkle on a few teaspoons of cacao nibs for all the chocolate benefits without the sugar.

EGG-SALSA TOAST

Add some protein to your toast with an egg, says Rails. Eggs also contain choline, which is great for boosting brainpower, so it’ll keep you regularly waking up sharp and alert.

Combine 1 1/2 tablespoons sour cream (regular or dairy-free), 2 cooked hard-boiled eggs, and 1 tablespoon salsa and spread it on two slices of toasted bread. For variety, mix up the salsa–it’s great with a traditional tomato variety, or go zestier with chipotle salsa or sweeter with mango.

Alternatively, if you love the classic egg and cheese combo, Dr. Mike shares his twist on it: Melt 1 thin slice of Muenster cheese (or another cheese) on a slice of whole-wheat toast. Top it with a slice of tomato, 2 chopped fresh basil leaves, and a poached egg.

UNICORN TOAST

There are unicorn lattes and smoothies—why not toast? To create that pink hue naturally, Rails combines 3 tablespoons cream cheese with ½ capsule of beetroot powder, then spreads it on a slice of toasted bread. She tops it off with 8 small organic cherry tomatoes. This savory toast will make you smile, and give you B vitamins, manganese, and potassium to boost immunity and muscle and nerve function.

FRUIT-PIZZA TOAST

Blogger Amber St. Peter, author of the Fettle Vegan cookbook, shares this tip: In a small bowl, combine 1 oz. of a cheesy base (she loves using Kite Hill for a vegan alternative, but ricotta or another dairy base works, too), a drizzle of maple syrup, and 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon sprinkled on top. Spread the mixture on one slice of whole-grain toast, then top with assorted fruit (around 1/4 to 1/2 a cup). Try using a variety of seasonal berries for the summer and sliced apples or pears in the fall.

SMOKED SALMON TOAST

Dr. Mike gets those omega-3s in early in the day by topping a toasted bread slice with 1 tablespoon organic cream cheese, then add 2 oz. smoked salmon, ¼ cup thinly sliced cucumbers, 1 tablespoon chopped scallions, and ¼ teaspoon chia seeds.

BIO: Isadora Baum is a writer and content marketer, as well as a certified health coach. She’s written for Bustle, Men’s Health, Extra Crispy, Clean Plates, Shape, and Huffington Post.

Photos: Grace Kim and Kathlena Rails

