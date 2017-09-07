7 Back Pocket Dinner Recipes

Now that the kids are back in school and the afternoons are filled with running around between soccer practice, dance class, piano lessons, etc. we at feedfeed like to have dinner recipes that we keep in our back pockets for when we just need to get something on the table, but don’t want to compromise on the deliciousness! From healthy dinner bowls to omelettes to pasta, these recipes don’t take long to whip up, and will keep you and the family well fed and satisfied.

1. Creamy Delicata Squash Pasta

Photo and recipe by @thedaleyplate

A comforting dish, pasta is always a crowd pleaser. It’s an easy weeknight meal that comes together quickly and this one is especially delicious with the addition of delicata squash and crispy sage!

2. Smoked Salmon Omelette

Photo and recipe by @cookingwithdann

The best part about eggs is they go with pretty much everything, and they take a maximum of five minutes to make. And who said eggs were only for breakfast?! When you are in a rush, an omelette is a simple way to throw whatever veggies you have in the fridge along with your choice of cheese for a protein packed dinner.

3. Veggie Noodle Ramen

Photo and recipe by @thefeedfeed

Veggie noodles are a fast, convenient, and a great way to get the family to eat more vegetables! If you don't have a spiralizer, you can make zucchini and summer squash noodles by hand with a vegetable peeler.

4. Roasted Pumpkin Buddha Bowl

Photo and recipe by @anna.culina

It doesn’t get much easier than assembling a bowl for dinner since when we say assembling we really mean filling it with anything and everything you have or want. This one includes pumpkin and peppers, but you can roast any vegetable you have on hand, add a grain like couscous, rice or quinoa, and top with avocado or an egg!

5. Spicy Kung Pao Chicken

Photo and recipe by @the.colors.of.yum

Take out at home is one of our go to meals when we want something comforting but quick and easy to make. Once you have your ingredients chopped and your wok nice and hot, this recipe takes less than 10 minutes to cook!

6. Salmon Noodle Stir Fry

Photo and recipe by @aichabouhlou

Salmon is an easy healthy dinner option since it takes little time to prep and cook. Loaded with healthy fats this noodle stir fry will refuel everyone after long days at work and school!

7. Tomato, Cucumber and Onion Salad with Soft Boiled Eggs

Photo and recipe by @primal_gourmet

And of course, there is always the option of a dinner salad. This one adds soft boiled eggs to make it heartier, but you can also add other proteins such as chicken or fish. Top with a delicious dressing and dinner is served!