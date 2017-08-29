7 Blueberry Desserts That You Can Also Eat For Breakfast

Blueberries are often overshadowed by the short-lived strawberry season so we decided it was time for them to get there well-deserved place under the sun. While there are many ways to use blueberries in savory dishes we are focusing on desserts because, well, who doesn’t love dessert. Plus, the best part about these recipes is they can be eaten for breakfast since there are really no rules as to what you can and cannot eat in the morning! Swap that scoop of vanilla ice cream with yogurt (or don’t) and that dessert is now breakfast!

1. Blueberry Pie with Oat and Pecan Crust

Photo and recipe by @illfeedyourface

This blueberry pie has four cups of blueberries ~ Now that’s a blueberry pie. Eat it for dessert with a scoop of ice cream or for breakfast with yogurt!

2. Coconut, Blueberry and Ginger Ice Pops

Photo and recipe by @feedyourglow

These ice pops stay nice and creamy with coconut milk! Plus they are vegan and naturally sweetened.

3. Wild Blueberry and Banana Smoothie

Photo and recipe by @onehappyplace

This blueberry smoothie may not totally qualify as dessert...but it’s definitely a great breakfast option!

4. Blueberry Cinnamon Streusel Muffins

Photo and recipe by @mollyjean4

These muffins have not one, but two layers of streusel! And what can be better than a grab-and-go breakfast?!

5. Blueberry Swirl Cashew ‘Cheesecake’ Ice Cream

Photo and recipe by @wifemamafoodie

This vegan ice cream is made with cashews, nut milk and coconut cream. Top with some granola and breakfast is served!

6. Vanilla Bean Shortcakes with Blueberry Sauce

Photo and recipe by @thesweetandsimplekitchen

Fresh blueberries get made into a sauce for this dessert, add whipped cream and these shortcakes are a winner. Okay so maybe this isn’t quite breakfast material...

7. Blueberry and Ricotta Lemon Pound Cake

Photo and recipe by @glamourgirlbakes

Blueberries and lemon are a match made in heaven. This pound cake would be wonderful warmed up with a little bit of butter.