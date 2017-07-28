7 Celebrities who had Cosmetic Dental Surgery

The lights from flashing cameras reflected by the glitter they wear, and bouncing off their immaculately white teeth - oh, what some of us would give to have the perfect smiles of our favourite celebrities. As you must have already guessed from the title of this piece, the celebrities meant here are those who have had their teeth improved to get that perfect smile. Nope, they are not fake people or anything like that, they are human and want to look as perfect as can be. Plus, they are stars, many of whom get to grace the silver screen every now and then, so who can blame them for wanting to look picture perfect?

This list wasn’t the easiest to make because there are loads of celebrities who have had cosmetic dental surgery to correct a range of not-so-serious to nearly hideous teeth. These 7 were picked based on their A-list status and the magnitude of the difference their procedures made to their smiles.

1. Ben Affleck

Image: williamsburg-dental.com

If there is anything that can be said for Ben Affleck, it’s that he knows the worth of a good smile, considering his years as a tabloid favourite. He used to have unevenly spaced small teeth with yellow stains. You haven’t seen any movies with a buck-teethed Ben Affleck because he fixed his teeth before he started starring in hits like Daredevil and more recently, Batman vs Superman. Rumour has it that the multiple dental treatments he’s had done, including extensive whitening and veneers, cost no less than about $20,000.

Image: tomorrowoman.com

2. Celine Dion

Image: glamourmagazine.co.uk

When you are in a profession where everyone keeps looking at your mouth as you warm their hearts with sounds that can only be said to be out of this world, you need perfect teeth. Celine Dion’s imperfect teeth might have had no effect on her voice quality, but she certainly wasn’t ignorant of exactly how important looks are in show business. She got cosmetic dentistry procedures done in the nineties, right after her career started to take off. If you look at a picture of her from the eighties, you’ll find her teeth are whiter and smaller now.

Image: pictures.4ever.eu

3. Miley Cyrus

Image: thebeautyeditor.ca

Young Hannah Montana might have looked cute with crooked teeth, but Miley Cyrus wasn’t planning to keep the slightly snaggletooth look for too long. She got veneers placed on her teeth when she was 15 to achieve a better alignment, and after a series of other cosmetic dental procedures which involved whitening, straightening, and getting her incisors covered, she has been able to achieve that perfect smile.

Image: twistmagazine.com

4. Morgan Freeman

Image: lifetimetv.co.uk

Ahh, who doesn’t love Morgan Freeman, from Driving Miss Daisy to London has Fallen. He is one of the few older actors who dazzle us every time, his teeth haven’t always been as pristine as they are now. As the Oscar nominee aged, his teeth became yellowed, but thanks to a few cosmetic dentistry procedures that included whitening and having the gap removed, his teeth look immaculate.

Image: pictures.4ever.eu

5. Nicolas Cage

Image: smiletoday.net

Now, Cage is a special one. How many actors you know had their teeth pulled in order to fit into a role. Nicolas did exactly that when he pulled two of his teeth to achieve the perfect appearance for his character in the film Birdy. Since that movie, he has undergone a number of cosmetic dental procedures to fix his crooked, dishevelled looking-teeth. His transition from bad teeth to handsome teeth is truly amazing. While many people are uncertain about whether they would be able to get that celebrity-level treatment for their teeth without celebrity-level costs, clinics like Tiger Smile Dental provide A-list treatment, no matter how bad a set of teeth are.

Image: zastavki.com

6. Tom Cruise

Image: plurielles.fr

When Tom Cruise started out his career, he still had his natural set of teeth, out of alignment and discoloured as they were. He certainly wasn’t satisfied with his teeth as and he decided to head to the dentist. Tom Cruise actually waited a bit before doing anything to his teeth because they were noticeably misaligned until he was 39. The Mission Impossible star now has a dazzling set of white teeth achieved after a number of cosmetic procedures including straightening and whitening. Eventually, he got veneers too. it is said his treatments cost upwards of $30,000.

Image: pinthisstar.com

7. Zac Efron

Image: askdrn.com

Can you imagine Hollywood’s favourite teen heartthrob without his perfect teeth? He absolutely had to have his uneven teeth fixed and his centre gap removed before starring in his huge role in the massively successful High School Musical. Efron is certainly not a teen anymore, but we still love his smile. To have his pearly white teeth made whiter and have his gap removed, we hear Efron spent no less than $10,000.