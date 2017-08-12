7 Crazy-Good Recipes for Sweet Summer Corn

On or off the cob, summer just isn’t summer without sweet and juicy fresh corn. From corn salad to cornbread, these delicious recipes will help you make the most of summer’s best crop.
This is one of those make-ahead, easy recipes that everyone loves. Whether you serve it as a salad or dip with tortilla chips (highly recommend!), the bowl is always empty and the plates are always full. GET THE RECIPE
This Northern-style cornbread has great flavor from the addition of fresh corn, cheddar cheese, and thyme. Serve it with barbecue or Texas-style Beef Chili for a hearty meal. GET THE RECIPE
With only a few simple ingredients — butter, shallots, corn, chicken broth and fresh herbs — this soup has an intense corn flavor that tastes just like summer. GET THE RECIPE
This fresh corn salad is a delicious alternative to boiled corn on the cob. The best part — it’s a breeze to make and you can do it ahead of time. GET THE RECIPE
With quinoa, crisp fresh corn, juicy tomatoes, jalapeños, creamy avocado, olive oil and lime, this is a healthy summer salad you can eat with abandon. GET THE RECIPE
Old Bay is typically used on seafood, especially on the Eastern Shore, but here it infuses sweet summer corn and tomatoes with a subtle kick of flavor. GET THE RECIPE
This recipe comes from Vivian Howard’s much-acclaimed cookbook, Deep Run Roots: Stories and Recipes from My Corner of the South (Little, Brown and Company, 2016). It’s the perfect make-ahead side dish for summer. GET THE RECIPE
