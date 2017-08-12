7 Crazy-Good Recipes for Sweet Summer Corn

On or off the cob, summer just isn’t summer without sweet and juicy fresh corn. From corn salad to cornbread, these delicious recipes will help you make the most of summer’s best crop.

This is one of those make-ahead, easy recipes that everyone loves. Whether you serve it as a salad or dip with tortilla chips (highly recommend!), the bowl is always empty and the plates are always full. GET THE RECIPE

This Northern-style cornbread has great flavor from the addition of fresh corn, cheddar cheese, and thyme. Serve it with barbecue or Texas-style Beef Chili for a hearty meal. GET THE RECIPE

With only a few simple ingredients — butter, shallots, corn, chicken broth and fresh herbs — this soup has an intense corn flavor that tastes just like summer. GET THE RECIPE

This fresh corn salad is a delicious alternative to boiled corn on the cob. The best part — it’s a breeze to make and you can do it ahead of time. GET THE RECIPE

With quinoa, crisp fresh corn, juicy tomatoes, jalapeños, creamy avocado, olive oil and lime, this is a healthy summer salad you can eat with abandon. GET THE RECIPE