7 Easy Ways to Promote Your Company’s Culture Values

Gone are the days of expecting the term “culture” to be a passing craze or buzzword throughout the large Fortune 500s. CEO’s are getting on board with what it truly means to build a company from a foundation of core values and principles. Fundamental culture standards are more than just a catchy saying on a wall however; they work to provide the backbone of everyday interactions amongst managers, colleagues and even customers.

The culture and values a company creates from the beginning help to define the path they wish to take internally, while giving their audience a clearer understanding of who they are- and what they stand for. But if only the top executives know these values, then how is the message being shared? Florence Zheng, Chief Talent Officer for Bentley Systems, says that companies need to “truly know what they are and be able to communicate that effectively. They want their colleagues to participate in the definition of culture and then become the ambassadors of this culture.” Ensuring that the founding beliefs are projected through every branding opportunity available and woven into the communications are valuable steps to continuously promoting the culture your company wants to have.

Here a 7 simple steps to intertwine your culture into everyday actions:

Get Pumped Daily

Before every service at a restaurant employees and a manager or chef gather for what is known in the industry as a “pre-shift.” Here they discuss the specials of the day, what’s 86’d- restaurant lingo for out of stock- and what needs to be done throughout the service. And while this may not seem relevant to other industries, this daily, mini meeting goes a long way towards keeping everyone on track and in the know.

Likewise, companies should consider holding daily huddles in the office or sending out a quick email every morning to rally the troops. The important thing is to have consistent communication with your team members, letting them know what’s going on in their shared world, how they are impacted and energizing them for the day ahead.

Create Traditions

This could be as simple as Casual Friday in a normally buttoned up office or a monthly cocktail hour to celebrate small wins. The key is to create fun and engaging traditions that boost company morale while providing a break from every day tasks.

Weave Throughout Office Memos

Whether you prefer to create a powerful tagline to include in all office memos or are known for always ending an email with a funny joke, weave your company culture into every communication you have with your employees.

Express It On Social Media

Your company’s social media gives your customers and clients a glimpse into what your company stands for. Take for example a company that claims to advocate for one cause, but then posts or shares photos and videos completely contradicting their proclaimed culture and values. Which example is their audience supposed to believe- the words they say or the actions they take? Use social media to fortify your message, not negate it.

Find Your Chief Happiness Officer

Sure, this may sound like a fluff title, but in fact there ARE some companies beginning to see success with the help of a Chief Happiness Officer. Another name for this? How about VP of People or Chief Culture Officer? All of these are essentially glorified Directors of Human Resources, EXCEPT that their main focus and beliefs are centered on a happier workplace for employees AND continued success- and I like where this is headed.

Lead By Example