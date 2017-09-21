7 Easy Ways to Travel Green in 2017

Every traveler has an impact on the places he or she visits, and it’s not difficult to ensure that your impact is a positive one. There are countless ways to travel more sustainably and not all of them involve drastically altering your trip. That’s right -- you can reduce your carbon footpint in a major way without having to sacrifice complete relaxation, bucket-list adventures or even all-inclusive resorts. These seven easy ways to travel greener will help ensure that your favorite destinations are around for future trips and generations.

Just Say No

You’ll probably be offered a plastic water bottle, a plastic bag and even a plastic straw on your first day of travel. It may even happen before you step off the plane. Plastic bottles and other plastic items take hundreds of years to break down, so bring your own reusable water bottle, carry a tote bag or backpack to hold your souvenirs and just say “no” to plastic straws.

Do Your Research

Some of the easiest ways to travel more sustainably happen before you even leave the house. Research which resorts, tours, restaurants and other establishments at your destination are the most eco-friendly, and choose them over their less-caring competitors. Companies like the Canada Green Building Council and several others around the world are working to create greener buildings to fight climate change. Choose greener companies, and you’ll help prove the point that there’s profitability in being more environmentally responsible.

Walk or Bike There

Photo credit: Vivera Siregar

There’s nothing quite like exploring a destination on foot. You experience the sights, sounds and tastes that simply can’t make their way through the window of a taxi, Uber vehicle or bus. Walking and cycling (check out your destination’s public bike rental system) will decrease your carbon footprint and increase your understanding of the local culture.

Shop and Dine Locally

It’s easy to enter the massive “I Love NY” store and gather souvenirs for every member of your family in one quick swoop. However, shopping and dining at chain establishments often means you’re eating and buying imported items. Frequent independently-owned establishments, and you’ll directly impact the lives of the people who call your destination home.

Be Conscious at the Hotel

Photo credit: russellstreet

Many travelers see vacation as a time to forget about the stresses of daily life, and many times that means forgetting about the power and water bills. It’s easy to be aware of your power and water consumption without sacrificing relaxation. Use hotel towels more than once, turn off lights and the air conditioning before you leave, and unplug appliances when they’re not in use.

Don’t Litter

You may see empty water bottles on the streets of Bangkok or potato chip bags on the beach in Puerto Rico. Seeing trash somewhere doesn’t mean you can litter too. Always dispose of your waste properly, and pick up a few extra pieces whenever you can.

Give Responsibly

Photo credit: Frontierofficial

As westerners, it’s not uncommon to be confronted by an adult or child begging for money, candy or other items when visiting a developing country. Giving this way often encourages conflict and more begging, but there are numerous other ways you can give back.