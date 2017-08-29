7 Fun Products to Maximize the Remainder of Summer

I remember how I used to look forward to the summer when I was at school. The bright sunshine, the warmth, the summer activities and, of course, the long days of relaxation were what I looked forward to. If there was anything that I wished for, it was to be able to stop the hands of time and make summer last longer.

It’s warm in most places of the country until late September.If you’re just like me, then you’re probably dreading the summer ending. But all your dread is not going to make the clock move any slower. So why not stretch out the summer fun?

You’re probably skeptical that it’s even possible. But I have been trying a couple of things that has helped me challenge the length of the summer and maximize the holiday. Just to show you what exactly I’m talking about, here are seven exciting products that will help you maximize the rest of the 2017 summer and can be enjoyed for many seasons to come:

1. Reduce the effect of alcohol in your system with the No Hangover Patch

Summer is a time to unwind, and unwinding, most often than not, involves a couple of drinks – or maybe more than just a couple. Before you know it, you’re drunk when the night is still young and your morning is like hell while nursing a hangover.

Whether you admit it or not, your drunken state makes you miss out on most of the summer and thus shortening the days you have to enjoy it. Most people run to coffee to reduce the effect of alcohol but it’s not as effective as the hangover patch.

The patented No Hangover Patch works with the nervous system to help produce Glutathione, which can greatly reduce the symptoms of excessive drinking. Simply place the patch on your left back shoulder 15 minutes before you dive into a Bloody Mary, Moscow mule, or light beer. The patch works for three days and is completely waterproof, so you can enjoy the pool and some cocktails and feel better going into work after a three-day weekend all sane with no hangovers.

2. Keep your important things safe with the Beach Vault

There have been times when I had to choose between leaving my phone in the hotel room and going to the beach. Trust me, that’s a real problem. When you travel alone and your mom is not there to hold your phone for you when you go for a swim, someone is bound to pick it up when you’re not looking.

Summer’s not fun when you’re so paranoid that you have to keep looking back at your stuff to make sure that no one takes them. Beach Vault saved my life in that area.

Whenever I’m heading to the beach I’m no longer worried about hiding my phone, wallet, and cash.Beach Vault is an innovative product that keeps your stuff hidden and free from sand.

You’ll be rest assured to surf and play in the water while knowing your valuables are hidden. The Beach Vault is a plastic “safe” that corkscrews into the sand and features a water-resistant lid, so you can bury your valuables and cover them with the included beach towel.

3. Maximize the fun underwater with SCORKL

The marine life is one of the most breathtaking sights of the summer. But being human, you can only stay under the water for so long.

With the new SCORKL you can enjoy up to 10 minutes of easy and inexpensive underwater exploration. The SCORKL is a refillable and lightweight breathing device. Resembling a 24-ounce metal water bottle, the SCORKL holds compressed air that can be recharged with the included pump, so you can check out the sharks and crabs at any time.

4. Enjoy the music to full blast with APIE

Late summer BBQs and beach bonfires require a few components. You have to invite cool friends, have the right cocktails, and some great music.

APIE allows you to play that music on a portable wireless outdoor Bluetooth speaker. APIE has a feature quality sound and 100% waterproof construction. So if a rowdy guest kicks the speaker into the pool or accidentally pours a cerveza on it, the music will keep on playing.

5. Have cold drinks available all the time with the Freeze Cooling Wine Glasses

You know how hot the summer can be. There’s nothing like a cold drink that will make your day. These Freeze Cooling Wine Glasses will keep your drinks cold with a special cooling gel in the body of the glass. This cooling gel will keep your drinks nice and cold without giving that watered down taste that adding ice does to your drinks.

6. Protect your food from invasion with the Companion Giant Outdoor Tabletop Food Cover

Summer is just the ideal time to have a picnic with friends and family. But there is something that always spoils the fun – flies. When a fly lands on your food, it’s the biggest turn off you can ever experience.