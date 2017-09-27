7 Great Questions to Ask Job Candidates

Have you been tasked with hiring a new assistant or employee at your company? Is your small business finally ready to branch out and you need to put together a staff? Either way, you need to come up with a list of insightful, relevant questions that will help you find the best possible employees and weed out those who are not right for the job. Here are some questions you should consider asking that go beyond, “what are your greatest strengths and weaknesses?” to help you gain real insight into a candidate.

Can you describe how your career has led you to this point?

This question is a great way to start off an interview because it encourages the candidate to talk about all of their past jobs, instead of simply mentioning the one they are trying to leave. It allows them to give you a full picture of where they started off, what they wanted to accomplish, and how they believe they have succeeded or failed along the way. In just one question you can get a good idea of where they’ve been, and where they hope to go.

How have you handled office conflicts in the past?

No matter how hard leadership tries, there are conflicts that arise in almost every office. You can learn a lot about a potential employee by asking them to give you an example of a conflict they encountered with a coworker or superior and how they handled the situation. This not only tells you how they deal with a difficult situations, but also lets you know what they consider to be a conflict, which is a good indicator of how well they will fit in your company’s culture.

How do you market yourself?

In the modern age, everyone searching for a job should be marketing themselves online. While having an updated Linkedin profile is a good start, really motivated job-seekers often take things a step further and make personal websites that feature samples their work and highlight their skills. Candidates who are willing to go the extra mile to show their worth and get the right job will likely become employees who go above and beyond.

Pretend you’re giving an elevator pitch about our company. What would you say?

This is a great alternative to the traditional, “what do you know about what we do?” question. It forces the candidate to think on their feet and gives you a great picture of how much research they did before they came in. If they’ve done their due-diligence, they should have no problem explaining the mission of your company or the benefits if it’s key products. If they have trouble, it could be a sign that they haven’t spent enough time on your website, or maybe it’s time to update your site to include a clearer explanation of what you do. Companies like Square Ship can create high-quality videos that highlight the mission of your business or benefits of your product.

Your supervisor asks you to do a task, but the instructions are unclear or you have not been trained to complete it. What are the next steps you take?

This is a great question to help you discover how someone tackles challenges. You can tell a lot about a candidate based on whether they say that they would immediately contact their boss and ask for clarification, or whether they would take the initiative to do some online research and see if they could figure it out on their own. Neither answer is necessarily wrong, but it shows whether someone is self-driven and prefers to work on their own, or if they are the type of person who isn’t afraid to ask questions and admit when they’re in the need of additional guidance.

What changes would your current company need to make to keep you?

This question isn’t usually relevant if a person has been fired, but if the candidate has told you that they are leaving their current job on their own accord, ask what the other company could do to keep them. They may say that they would need to be given promotion, more money, a different title, or maybe they want the company culture to change. No matter what, you’ll learn what they value most and what would it would take to keep them satisfied at work.

Do you have any questions for me?