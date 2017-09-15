7 Grooming Tips Every Man Should Follow

Women have always been expected to pluck, wax and laser ourselves to within an inch of our lives but these days men are finding that their ladies are expecting them to return the favor. The game has changed and women are raising the standards. Here are some steps to take to proactively groom properly.

1. Make a Monthly at Your Salon

To ensure that you have any sort of actual hair style, consider making an appointment at an actual salon—not the local barber—you know the one with the twisty red and blue pole? Stick to your schedule and stay on top of your ‘do. Don’t wait until you’ve got the shaggy look going on. And while you’re there, have them take a look inside your ears and shape up the back of your neck.

2. Product!

Newsflash, fellas! Products were invented for a reason and serve many purposes. So, do yourselves a favor and ask your stylist what product can keep your mane under control. And that goes double for your beard! You may be surprised to find that the right product can really upgrade your look.

3. Manscape!

As a rule of thumb, body hair should not be unruly. We’re not suggesting you need to be hairless and pool-ready like Michael Phelps but trust us, keeping things tidy is very appreciated. Spruce & Bond boasts over 16 years of hair removal experience and they have made it their mission to make hair removal more of a spa experience—i.e. something you don’t dread (especially men who have been known to have just a slightly lower pain tolerance than women). Laser hair removal makes shaving and waxing a thing of the past thanks to Spruce & Bond’s cutting edge technology, which removes hair nearly permanently. Fall is the perfect time to begin a treatment since staying out of the sun before and after is recommended. So, check out your backs and shoulders guys, if you see something there, consider a visit. We promise your significant others will thank you—cause you don’t want to be that guy at the beach with the hairy back.

4. Scrub Your Face

Get the dirt of the day off your face and keep pores open and free. Scrubbing with a cleanser with a mild exfoliant will help avoid breakouts, reduce ingrown beard hairs and will also leave you looking fresh-faced and ready to face the day

5. Get a Signature Scent

Women love a sexy scent—and I’m not talking about the natural odor of a man (ick!). Find a sexy cologne and spritz a very minimal amount on for special occasions.

6. Put Your Best Feet Forward

Have you ever scratched your partner in bed with your toenails? We thought so. Pedicures are not only relaxing but they should also be mandatory for men. Or at least take a pumice stone and nail cutter to them on a regular basis. Your flip flops will thank you.

7. Uni-Bro