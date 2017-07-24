7 Home Renovations You’ll Get Your Money Back On

We may have (almost) year-round pool weather here, but building your dream pool might leave you underwater—they’re usually home reno money pits. Instead, here are the best fix-ups (big and small) that almost always increase your home’s value.

KRISTI SPOUSE INTERIORS

Front Door Curb appeal, people. You might miss this focal point since, well, it’s hiding in plain sight. But a replacement door, or fresh coat of paint on it and new hardware can really refresh the overall vibe of your home.

New Paint A new coat of paint is like a facelift for your house, changing the appearance from meh to mmmm-hmmm. For reference: Wood should be re-painted every three to seven years; stucco, five to six.

Anything eco-wise Replacing appliances with low-water, low-energy options mean you can brag about it in a real estate listing, which makes your home sound up-to-date. Tankless water heaters, front-loading washing machines, even new insulation in the attic are all smart-money options.

ELIZABETH LAWSON DESIGN/HOUZZ

Kitchens Okay, a gut reno of the whole shebang—including stealing some square footage from a neighboring room—is every home chef’s dream. But just changing the cabinet doors, countertop and flooring can be enough.

Bathrooms Kitchens and bathrooms, the old real estate sales maxim goes, are what sell houses. If you’re flush, go for a gut renovation with luxe surfaces like marble or tile mosaic, as long as the design is clean and classic. (Read: Appealing to the average buyer.) Otherwise, swapping out sink and bath hardware and re-grouting tile are happy options.

MOROSO CONTRUCTION/HOUZZ

French Doors Want your home to feel more spacious? Try this trick tailor-made for warm climates: Replace windows on a family room, den or dining room with French doors that open onto an outside patio. Suddenly we’re on the Riviera.

Upgrade the outdoor space Instead of expanding your home’s square footage (which doesn’t necessarily had value to your home), take advantage of our beautiful weather by adding an awning to a patio area and create an outdoor living space.