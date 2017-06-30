7 Important Tips on How Writers Can Engage the Millennial Audience

One of the biggest things about writing successfully is knowing how to connect with audiences. The audience of people born between 1980 and 2004 is a hot target, and for good reason. These people are known as millennials or Gen-Y.

These are the people dictating consumer behaviour regarding everything from consuming news to buying condoms. Knowing how to speak effectively to millennials is now the key to success, particularly as a writer.

Here are seven useful tips for connecting with millennials as a modern storyteller.

Make it relevant

What makes the millennial audience so different from those before it is the amount of choice they have. No other generation has had access to so many information easily and cheaply. This means that millennials have a shorter attention span and lower tolerance for non-bespoke content.

If you want to gain and retain your millennial audience, you need to write about themes they can relate with. You also need to write using their language. Make use of the cultural norms they are familiar with.

Remember, the culture wars have been won and lost since the seventies. Millennials need to feel like they are in control, as against being preached to, or lectured.

Make it laid back

One of the big cultural differences between millennials and other audiences is their preference for the informal. Your register must take this into account without straying into parody territory.

Instead of multi-syllable words and wordy sentences packed with information break everything into bite sizes. Remember that this audience has almost unlimited access to information. If you can't pique their interest sufficiently, they can always find out more information about your topic with minimum effort.

Your job is to arouse their interest using short, catchy wording, and not to turn them off with too much information. Previous generations respond well to top-down, authoritative communication. Millennials absolutely do not.

Optimize for social media

Perhaps the biggest difference between media consumption habits of millennials and prior audiences is social media. Millennials are not only able to discuss content and influence their circles, they also determine what content becomes popular at all.

The 140-character Twitter post has become the bedrock of many successful writing career. Whether writing for news, for marketing or as a hobby, it needs to be shareable in order to play well with millennials.

Since most social platforms are mobile-first, this automatically means the writing must be mobile-friendly. Again, this means you need to tamp down on lengthy sentences and tongue-biters and make the voice friendly.

Justify it

As a consequence of having so much choice, the main rationale for choosing what to read is “what’s in it for me?” You need to answer this question satisfactorily within the first few sentences or you will lose your audience.

It is no longer enough to just write great stuff or produce great content. Millennials do not engage with content just because it is objectively good. They have to know that the five minutes they will spend reading your article is worth it.

This unavoidably reinforces the previous point about writing about themes they connect with. What is the benefit to them for interacting with your content? Make it clear.

Use an original and authentic voice

Few things turn millennials off like feeling they are being patronized or lied to. In the course of trying to write with themes and language they are familiar with, you must avoid sounding corny or forced or salesy.

In fact, it is better not to attempt engaging them at all than to do it badly. Poorly-written millennial engagement content exposes you to the unrestricted and cruel world of internet humour with all its memes, dad jokes and gifs. Do not rush it. Spend some time and use a test audience to find out what voice works for your audience and how to flesh it out.

Use visuals over text

As a result of the mobile and social media preference of millennials, they often don't even read large blocks of text. In many cases, it's possible to communicate your point using images and visual aids instead of text.

Consider converting much of your text into images, infographics, memes and gifs for maximum effect. Space out your remaining text and break up large blocks of text with images. In so doing, you give their eyes something to look at and keep them engaged longer than would be possible with only text.

Make no assumptions

Always be prepared to learn and unlearn new things. Be flexible. Don’t think you know anything about your audience for definite. The millennial tag itself is a huge generalization that fails to segment its sub-groups.