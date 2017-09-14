7 KEY Benefits of SEO for Small Businesses

The rise of the internet has made competition fierce. Yet, it creates more opportunities for small firms to get seen. SEO (Search Engine Optimization) plays a significant role in providing small and large business equal opportunities to grow their customer base and build their brand. This is why more and more small firms are have SEO in the forefront of their growth model.

SEO will not only build your brand, but also it helps you reach more potential customers. That is why many small businesses are giving tough competition to larger businesses.

Investing in SEO is not only recommended but nearly required for the majority of businesses. Since SEO does take time to build up, not investing in it within the first year can make you fall even further behind.

For those who want to know how SEOs are playing their part improving and benefiting small business, here are seven key elements SEOs (Search Engine Optimizers, or SEO Firms) can play a positive role.

Benefits of SEOs for Small Business:

1. Growth and target new customers:

It is quite essential to grow your business and target customers, both old and new. That is why SEO, if done correctly, will not only help you reach more customers but improve exposure, branding, and trust within your market.

The idea is simple: SEOs helps small business reach higher results on Search Engines to increase visibility. Searchers often visit the websites which are shown on first few results and end up reaching you. The more search terms you rank for, the more potential customers, sales, and profits.

2. Expand and explore new markets:

Since the internet has unlimited fields and markets, you might not know where all potential customers are. That is why with help of SEOs, your clients will find you organically.

SEOs are also great at identifying opportunities, as there are many different ways to reach target customers such as Facebook Marketing, Google Pay-Per-Click, Local SEO, Guest / Influencer Posting, and more.

3. Get higher, better and longer returns from investments:

As small business owners know, the first year is always the toughest, in figuring out secure ways to have consistent income. SEO and brand building, when done properly of course, is a great long-term investment.

Not only is SEO are cheaper than the many paid marketing and promotions, but focuses on generating the best return on investment possible.

4. Social media exposure with SEOs:

SEOs will not only help you get more customers to the site, but attract more attention on social media. Combining the efforts of the two can grow your presence and authority across the web, particularly on social media sites that millions are visiting daily.

Google also sees the attention your brand receives on social media, and can grant you higher rankings in the search engines. Sharable content is a great tool to bring attention to your brand and bring new users to your site.

With top rankings comes great authority, and producing quality content can continue to build your brand both in search and with your customer base.

5. Improve your website according to user demands:

While Google cannot see the pretty design of your website, it measures its effectiveness through user interaction. CTR (Click-Through Rate), time allotted on site, and other factors can tell Google if your site is pleasing to the eye and easy to navigate.

Designs, colors, themes and content of the site plays an important part in attracting customers and when customers frequently visits any website, the search engine acknowledge it and improves the ranking. The more you understand how your customer views the site, the better you can refine the look, feel, or navigation.

6. Don’t just run a business, build a brand:

Beyond attracting more customers, SEO provides an opportunity to build a brand. Authority, trust, and identity within your market can go a long way.

Optimize your website in such a way that customers will remember your brand. Think Uber, Monster, Fender, Roku, etc - as it often starts with a simple, memorable name. There are awesome pitch decks from startup companies that can give you solid ideas on how they started.

SEO tools allow you to simply, and often on ‘autopilot’, build your brand in ways that Google and users will enjoy, share, and revisit time and time again.

7. Overtake your competitors:

SEO, when done right, provide the most opportunities to stay competitive with, or overtake businesses in your niche.

That is why SEOs can help them not only in survival but also in growth and overtaking their competitors. While overtaking your competitors doesn’t happen often within the first year of a new business, it sets you up for success in the long run.