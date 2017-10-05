7 Lessons Learned from "Hidden Figures", The Movie

Lessons from "Hidden Figures", The Movie.

1. Oppression slows down Progression - While petty racists were so concerned about Katherine Johnson (the brilliant “colored woman” in the office), another country made history by getting to the moon first.

2. Black women are often Hidden Figures - Doing so much work for others but never getting the proper acknowledgement or credit. No wonder they are the fastest-rising demographic in business.

3. Individuals make THEMSELVES obsolete by not preparing for the future with Self-Development and Education.

4. Get up, get out, & get something - Preferably something you are passionate about! Too often, individuals are waiting around thinking that success will fall into their laps. And it does not. Especially for those who do not have the luxury of inheriting businesses and wealth from their families’ legacy. In fact, in order for future generations to withstand survival, the current generations are responsible for creating legacies to pass on. There’s a song by Outkast called “Git Up, Git Out”, that says it all:

“You need to get up, get out, and get something, don’t let the days of your life pass by. You need to get up get out and get something, don’t spend all your time try’n to get high. You need to get up get out and get something, how will you make it if you never even try? You need to get up and get out and get something, ‘cause you and I got to do for you and I.” - Outkast

5. Civil Rights isn't always civil!

6. Discovery is not just for the sake of discovery, it is for the sake of survival! - With innovation comes a world of opportunity and the more we discover, the more we can find ways to create our own opportunities to secure our futures and the future of our offspring.

7. One go, we all go! - A helping hand and boost of support helps everyone stay ahead.

"We all get to the peak together or we don't get there at all" - Al Harrison (Played by Kevin Costner)

In closing, those with power intimidate the weak, only when the weak cannot see their own strength and potential. This is a very personal problem that affects others in many ways. It is imperative that individuals understand their own worth and power, so that others cannot make them feel inferior. Some do not believe in togetherness, and that is ok. But America is not a place for those type because we are a nation that stand on the term, “United we stand, or divided we fall”. We have been divided for way too long. There should be no racism and fights for Race supremacy. It should be a country where all of those who want to be together, can live in peace and happiness. A country for those who really do believe in justice and equality for all, not just the select few who want this nation to themselves.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. If you will like to keep up with me, please follow me on all Social Media Platforms @TaajWilliams. Also, I am releasing my first book soon, entitled “Conversations With My Daughter”: A Guide for Building Relationships With Children and will love your support. It can be preordered now at www.taajwilliams.com.