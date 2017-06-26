7 Lessons Millennials Need to Learn From Boomers About Old Age

The baby boomers account for 76 million people that are born 1946 and 1964. They were born shortly after the World War II. The average age of marriages dropped then, so people got married quicker. This led to them having lots of kids because they were young and they could cater for them. Hence the name “baby boomers”. Millennials, on the other hand, make up more than 82 million people in the country today. They were born between 1980 and 2000.

Lately, there have been clashes between the baby boomers and the millennials. Many generations believe the millennials are lazy, entitled, and self-absorbed. Some writers have supported this standpoint while others have defended the millennials. While these arguments run back and forth, it doesn’t stop them from learning a thing or two from boomers about old age since they still have a few years to get there. Here are some:

Old age doesn’t mean you stop working

Some people believe millennials act entitled, don’t work and prefer to spend money on travelling, and the latest gadgets. Baby boomers on the other hand have been working all their lives. Many boomers worked long hours to ensure their kids were educated. If you think the baby boomers are giving preference to retirement now that the youngest age is 53 years old, think again.

According to a study conducted by Transamerica Center, 65% of Baby Boomers plan to work past the age of 65 and do not plan to retire. That’s more than half of the baby boomers. In addition, many studies have shown that a large percentage of the baby boomers are going back to school and reinventing themselves with hope of getting better jobs. These statistics goes to show that old age is not a limitation to keep working and making money.

Don’t throw away your independence

I once heard this statement as a kid: “You rely on your parents when you’re young while they rely on you when they’re old". At first, I didn’t think it was such a bad idea—till I met some baby boomers. One thing struck me about baby boomers — they are quite confident, self-reliant and independent.

This is because they grew up in an era where there was conflict and trouble. But they challenged existing traditional value system. Pew Research carried out a study between the baby boomers and the millennials on whether adult children have a responsibility to provide financial help to elderly parents. 67% of the baby boomers agreed that it was the adult child’s responsibility, while 84% of millennials agreed that it was the adult child’s responsibility.

The implication of this is that more than three-quarters of the millennials might grow up expecting their children to provide for them. Baby boomers have no plans of throwing away their independence as they grow older. Not even one bit.

Your achievements matter more than your age

As a millennial, I have come to realize that we put a lot of value on our age. Once we reach 18, we feel we have attained freedom. We forget that we haven’t achieved.

Baby boomers believe that their self-worth comes from their professional achievements. They dedicate a great deal of time and research into their work just to make it outstanding because they want to achieve something. The need to have a lot of achievements is what made Suzanne Williams say that boomers own 80% of all money in loans and savings associations.

In addition, a study carried out by Nielsen shows that Baby boomers will inherit $15 trillion in the next twenty years. The baby boomers might not have much to their names currently, but they certainly have a lot in achievements. This is one thing every millennials could learn from the baby boomers.

Old age doesn’t mean old brain and old mind

A lot of the baby boomers I have had the opportunity to interact with do have great minds. Their point of view on issues tend to be full of wisdom. Some jokes on send Dad Jokes show baby boomers can also be very witty with their sense of humor. Because of the era they grew up in and the kind of parents they had, baby boomers had to learn how to keep their mind on a particular subject.

They tend to have fantastic attention spans, a very important trait many millennials could adapt. It might take them time to reflect on a subject and to absorb the ideas but once they do, they spill nuggets of wisdom. They might be old physically, but they’re not old mentally.

Old age is just as good a time as any to be competitive

Many people believe that once you’re old, you should shrink from public. They believe that you shouldn’t be found in certain environments, and neither should you fight for employment posts.

Baby boomers, in their usual way, are challenging this belief. Many boomers are currently in the workforce. That’s not all. They’re competing with every other generation for posts. Baby boomers are clever, resourceful and always believe it is important to win. They are constantly working on their health to remain competitive. According to Dr Richard Buck of Baseline Dental Practice, "baby boomers are one of our regular clients. Since one of the tell-tale signs of old age is the quality of the teeth, they are paying more attention to their oral".

That’s why Millennial Branding in their statistics believe that baby boomers are most likely to have the highest paying jobs, including Chief Medical Officer ($300,000), Psychiatrist ($215,200), and Aerospace Engineer ($122,800).

Old age requires better communication skills

Millennials were born in a world where everything became digital. Right now, if you’re in a room full of millennials, more than half of them would be pressing their mobile phones.While technology and digital equipment are good innovations, it robs the millennials of developing their communication skills. They might be excellent online communicators, but they lack the same finesse publicly.

However, baby boomers rarely had any of these technology in their time. Old age requires patience because there are lots of people that will come your way. Baby boomers are excellent communicators which is helping them in their old age. They have learnt the crucial art of soft skills.

You still need goals in your old age

From many of the things you’ve read, you must have noticed that baby boomers have a dogged spirit. They go after what they want with gusto, and they don’t relent until they have it. Old age doesn’t mean you can’t have goals. If anything, you need more goals to keep your body healthy and your mind active. You also need goals because you don’t know what can happen tomorrow.

As a millennial, don’t be afraid of old age or growing up. Just set your goals and work on achieving them as the days, weeks and months go by.

Millennials and baby boomers might clash a lot about values, culture, ethics and more. However, there’s no denying that both of them have a lot to learn from each other.