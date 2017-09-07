If you want to live successfully, you must overcome your biggest fears.

Some fears hold us back more than others. They are like straight-jackets that bond us and make our dreams an impossibility. However, if you want to be successful, you must confront these fears and abolish them completely.

When you eliminate your fears, you will be fully liberated and layers of deep insecurity will be removed. You will no longer be defensive, frustrated, or live in denial. You will start to achieve more than you ever could have imagined while helping others in the process.

Here are 7 Major Fears that ALL Successful People Overcome:

1. Fear of Criticism: Many people are afraid to live their dreams for fear of what others may think and say about them. A college student wrote me this past week, "Dear Daniel, my parents want me to finish my Master's Degree, but I'm ready to start my business. They would think I'm crazy if I dropped out now. What should I do?" This is a common theme from many people.

Fearing what people think will debilitate you for the rest of your life, even if it's your closest friends and family. Instead, think about the possibilities and what they would say if you did achieve success. For this college student, I would say, "What if your business succeeded and your parents became proud of who you are? What if it was the best decision you've ever made?" It usually is.

2. Fear of Poverty: Many people are stuck in 'survival mode.' A man wrote, "I'm 26 years old and I'm trapped in a cubical for 40 hours per week. I pay the bills and live an average life, but I know I can have a better job and reach my fullest potential. I'm tired of being bored and I want to use my gifts. However, I'm afraid that I'll run out of money. What do you suggest?"

The fear of poverty is crippling. However, this young man did express in his email that he had $10,000 saved up, which would be enough to help him quit his job for a few months and look for his dream occupation or business. Too many people settle for mediocrity because they think they must 'survive' instead of 'thrive'. The fear of poverty should never hold you back from your dreams.

3. Fear of Old Age (and Death): There's a certain age where many people quit at life. Benjamin Franklin once said, "Most people die at 25 and are buried at 75." Some people choose to stop earlier than 25 too. They end up preserving themselves and settle for a mediocre lifestyle. These people figure that they can't make it happen, so they end up quitting in advance.

Fear of old age can also be harmful when a person has to go through a major career transition. "I'm 46. How do you expect me to learn about real estate if I've been in health insurance all my life? Plus, it has to work out perfectly, otherwise I won't be able to support my family." Those who think they can't, won't. Those who think they can, will.

Do something you fear everyday-Eleanor Roosevelt

4. Fear of Failure: This is when most people ask the 'what if' question. The only exception is that they ask it in a negative way. "What if it doesn't work? What if no one likes it? What if it fails?" These are all the wrong questions. Instead of thinking of all the failures, think of all the success that you might have! What if you succeeded? What if everyone likes what you do?

Even if you fail or make a mistake, it gives you a chance to reflect and correct. For instance, if you accidentally drove down a one-way street, I'm sure you would turn around quickly if you saw cars approaching you! In the same way, you wouldn't know how your results will turn out unless you try. You must fail before you succeed. Every master was once a disaster. Go ahead and try!

5. Fear of Offending Others: A man told me the other day, "I'm not going to call Human Resources until THEY call me for the job. Plus, I'll end up offending them and I don't want them to think I'm too needy. I'll just wait by the phone and they'll follow-up. If I don't get it, then it wasn't meant to be. And anyways, if I call them, it might ruin my chances and then I'll never get the job!"

I believe that a person must be act audaciously toward their dreams. Many people are afraid of offending others with their self-promotion for fear that it may be called 'arrogance.' However, no one will know of your diamonds unless you show them. Thus, you won't be offending anyone if you strategically show them what you've got.

Don't limit your challenges, challenge your limits. - Daniel Ally

6. Fear of Looking Foolish: Many times, we look at our wardrobes and we say, "I won't wear that today. It will look foolish. Maybe another time." Why not now? We often act as if what we do will always be wrong, but we need to have faith in our decision-making ability. We need to test our abilities, whether we are going to give a speech, write articles, shoot videos, or anything else.

Some of the greatest decisions in the world were fortuitous. Time after time, people have spontaneously deviated from their original plans and meandered their way into success. Find out who you are and what fits your style. Often, you'll have to start by finding out who you aren't! Trust your gut and know that you're making the right decision--every time. You'll only look foolish if you don't do anything at all.

7. Fear of Success: People are often afraid of becoming themselves. They are afraid of their true 'self-expression', which is what real success is all about. They watch others and say, "You know, I could do that too" or "Why couldn't that be me?" The reason why they say this is because they were afraid of the fame, wealth, recognition, and love they would have received from other people.

For many of us, we were taught that we could never be truly successful in life. Most family units have embedded the opinion that becoming successful is unrealistic, so they never push their kids. They assume that success is impossible because they haven't seen it for themselves. Instead, develop yourself and believe that you were destined for massive success.

If you're trying to be what others want you to be, then who will be you? - Daniel Ally

Summary