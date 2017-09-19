7 Major Sales Tips to Close Any Sale

1. ALWAYS Offer a FREE Account! If your potential customers/promoters are interested in your business, let them know that they can create a free account in order to explore this new, exciting opportunity. Who doesn’t like free? Free accounts are hard offer for people to turn down! After you sign them up for a FREE account . . . encourage them to buy a sample pack from you to get them started!!!

2. 24-HR Call Share the Le-Vel 24 hour recorded call 641-715-3659 PIN: 137907# – This is a GREAT way to get your customers engaged and to start absorbing the Thrive culture!

3. Introduce Your Customers to Your Team Introduce your friends and family to an 80k or above by having a three-way call! Connecting your customers to high-ranked promoters will help your customers see the bigger picture!

4. The Le-Vel Facebook Fan Page Send your entire customer list to the Le-Vel Facbook Fan Page! Having them read all of the AMAZING, totally transformational testimonials will motivate and inspire them! Also, do NOT forget to “SHARE” testimonies from the Fan Page . . . this will increase your chances of a potential customer asking YOU about Thrive!

5. Drop the Old School Enthusiasm As Thrivers, we are usually enthusiastic about sharing our product, but being overly enthusiastic can turn some people away! I am not telling you that you cannot be excited about Thrive . . . just don’t OVERdo it! Try this, and see how many more customers you sign up!

6. Focus on the Customer Your customer cares about one person . . . him or herself. Most Thrivers focus on themselves or talk about how Le-Vel has done in sales. Your customer DOESN’T care!!! This technique will make your customers want to engage more with YOU!