7 Major Signs to Quit Your Job

I hated every single job I worked.

Deep down, I always knew I was an entrepreneur. It was the main reason why I quit my last job selling life insurance. I remember my wife telling me one day, “Are you going to tell people they’re going to live or tell them that they’re going to die?”

As we proceeded from the traffic light in busy, downtown Washington DC, I realized she was right: half of my week I told my life insurance prospects, “You’re going to die, so get life insurance.” The other half of the week, I would give motivational speeches and say, “You’ve got everything you need in order to succeed. Live your dreams today!”

Like every successful person, I had to confront the duality of my life. The contradiction was so steep that I went home that same day and burned my jade green polo shirt from the company that employed me.

I remember telling myself, “I’ll never work for another person for the rest of my life.” As we finished off our ice cream after the burning ceremony, I was ready to start my business and I never looked back again.

Obviously, we all have different reasons to quit our jobs. I’ll share with you the 7 Major Signs to Quit Your Day Job. Perhaps, you’ll even consider becoming an entrepreneur. Here they are:

1. No Growth (or Low Growth): If you’re in a job that doesn’t promote personal or professional improvement, you might want to move on. Years ago, I remember talking about great ideas on the job site. My ideas would be greeted with sneers, eye-rolls, and criticism. The people around me weren’t interested in new ideas. They preferred gossip, sick talk, and foolish conversations instead. Look for lessons, not leisure.

Rich people look for lessons. Poor people look for leisure. -Daniel Ally

2. Overworked: How do you feel once you come home? Do you have the energy you need to enjoy your friends and family? If your job is taking too much of a toll on your mind, spirit, and body, you might want to reconsider your employment. Don’t face the perils of burnout, which is mostly avoidable. Do work that energizes you, not work that enervates you.

3. Unfulfilled: Do you feel like you’re making a real impact on your job? Many times, it’s easy to feel abused, unworthy, and unfulfilled if you’re doing a job without seeing visible results. Seek ways to make your duty more tangible. If you’re able to quantify your impact in your role at your organization, you will feel better and gain greater boosts of energy and effervesence.

4. Low Income: One of the main reasons of gaining employment is to gain income. However, many of us take a pay cut to do the work we love. Some do it to find convenience to our lifestyle. However, if you believe your income is far below the value that you bring to the organization, it’s time to find an employer who will pay you what you’re worth.

When you do more than you're paid to do, you'll get paid more than you do. -Daniel Ally

5. Under Challenged: Many places of employment require brainless, but necessary tasks. If you believe that your value is more than what you can accomplish on the job, it’s time to move on to the next one. Find a job that will help you maintain a certain level of challenge. You don’t need to sweat profusely, but you need to break a sweat and stay of your toes in order to feel sane.

6. Broken Promises: If your employer consistently breaks their promises on your promotions, raises, and other forms of reward, you need to consider making a switch. Many employees feel obligated to stay at their jobs believing that ‘one day’ they’ll get what they deserve. If it hasn’t happened as recently as you wanted, it probably won’t happen anytime soon.

People are always attracted to honesty. -Daniel Ally

7. Distance: If you love your job, but face an undesirable commute, it will take a toll on your soul. For instance, I know a New Yorker who traveled over six hours to get to her job every day. She makes a million dollars a year, but admits that It’s not worth it. She decided to get a job closer for half of the pay. It was a great sacrifice for her income, but a tremendous joy for her family.

Bonus: Unfairness: There are many places of employment that practice injustice. Whether if it’s discrimination, abuse, or other forms of unfairness, you should not tolerate it at all. If it breaks the law, turn the other cheek and move on. If you’re been severely violated, speak with a professional lawyer. Never tolerate injustice at any level.

Summary