7 Mobile Apps To Ultimately Organize Your Personal Finances

Having some basic knowledge about managing personal finances and being aware of how to better manage, spend, save, and invest your money is essential to survive in this world where a large number of people are buried in financial debt.

While many of us want to keep track of our money and financially organize ourselves, but fails to do so due to our extremely busy schedule and the amount of time, efforts, and paperwork the whole process requires. Not keeping track of our spending and failing to set up a budget is the key reason why we end up taking loans rather than saving for the future. And the best way to start saving is to spend less money than you earn.

This brings us to the most important question. How can you spend less than you are actually earning if you don’t record your spending in the first place?

One of the simplest and the easiest way to improve your financial life is to use your smartphone as your finance management companion. Most of the finance tracking apps give you an access to the features like budgeting, planning, store digital copy of receipts, and more advanced options like the ability to connect your bank account and synchronize all the transactions automatically.

The best part is that it does not require any paperwork but you need to be more productive and efficient in your day-to-day tasks because you need to record where you have spent your money, when you have spent, and how much you have spent. It should be categorized/tagged properly like bills, restaurants, shopping, and groceries. Then by the end of the month, you will know where you are spending the most and which expenses you can cut down to save a significant amount of money.

As you are now aware of the basics, let’s just jump straight into the best mobile apps you can start using right now that can ultimately help you organize your personal finances.

1. Mint

Mint is an all-in-one money and personal finance management app available for free. It comes bundled with lots of features and services so that you can manage all your finances right from within app, including the ability to connect with your bank accounts, keeping track of credit cards, reminder and payment of bills, check your credit score, creating your budget, and all your data is securely encrypted with a 256-bit encryption level.

You can freely personalize all of your transactions using categories and tags. Since all of your data is stored within your personal Mint account, you can easily access and manage your money from all your devices including smartphone, tablet, and computer. And if you are logged in via Web interface then you will have the option to export reports and financial records in the form of spreadsheets.

· Compatibility: Android, iOS, Web

· Price: Free

2. Money Lover

If you are looking for a powerful tool that can help you track your personal finances effortlessly including aspects like savings, debts, incomes, and expenses then you should have a look at Money Lover. It is a cross-platform money management app, which makes it simple for you to record and categorize all the ins and outs of your money.

You can easily create effective budget reliant on your typical spending habits so that you can reach your monthly and yearly savings goal. And once everything is recorded and categorized, you can then check the visual graphs and pie charts to assess your spending patterns.

If you find the process of manually recording all your expenses hard and time-consuming then this app has an option where you can take a picture of the receipt and it will be automatically processed and recorded as a transaction.

· Compatibility: Android, iOS, Windows

· Price: Free with advertisements; upgradable to Premium to remove ads and unlock more features

3. Mobills

With Mobills mobile app, you can keep a digital record of all your finances in one place including credit cards, accounts, incomes, and expenses. The app will help you take complete control over your money and keep a tab on where your money goes.

You can manage all of your accounts like savings, checking, credit card, and cash currently in your wallet. With all the accounts properly setup, you can then create a budget and plan about all of your spending like shopping, grocery, utility bills, and travel expenses to stay within the planned budget and save yourself from overspending.

The app provides the best money management experience as it has a clean and easy-to-understand UI that makes it simple for you to record income and expenses, and all of your data is then seamlessly synced across your devices.

· Compatibility: Android, iOS, Windows

· Price: Free; upgradable to Mobills Pro for annual fee of $24.99

4. Monefy

Monefy is a handy and multiplatform personal finance management tool that helps you keep track of all your income and expenses within a matter of seconds. The intuitive, simplified, and speedy interface is what makes it the most convenient mobile app to record all your inflows and outflows of money.

The app shows you the distribution chart along with the detailed information about each transaction based on your selected report period. You can secure your financial record by safely synchronizing the data with your Dropbox account. And if you have two or more mobile devices then sync will make sure the records are updated on all connected devices.

For beginners, who don’t know how to categorize their expenses, the app offers a default list of predefined categories to jumpstart the tracking of all the spending.

· Compatibility: Android, iOS, Windows

· Price: Free with advertisements; upgradable to Pro version for a one-time fee of $2.50-$2.99

5. Wallet

Wallet by BudgetBakers makes it easy for beginners in keeping track of all the purchases using a built-in automatic sync functionality by letting you connect multiple bank accounts and synchronize all the transactions in real-time via cloud syncing. The planning option will help you create a budget including recurring bills and shopping lists so you can better manage your future finances.

Moreover, the budgeting is further simplified by letting you manually set the spending limits and categorize them along with an option to tag each of your spending. You can then get an overview of all your finances in the form of visually appealing reports and charts.

With Wallet, you are not only limited to your mobile app, you can record your income and expenses through the web interface. The best part is that you can share your selected accounts with family members or co-workers and manage your finances together to avoid any possible financial strain.

· Compatibility: Android, iOS

· Price: Free to track & manage up to three accounts; management of four and more accounts will require a monthly subscription fee

6. Daily Expenses 3

Daily Expenses is a feature-rich finance app with material design and colorful interface to make the reports and pie chart look eye-catching. The user-friendly app makes it easy for anyone to quickly record income and expenses in just one-step. And the backup of data is stored within your Google account.

Select type of transaction, enter the amount, select account type, choose a category, enter a short description, select timestamp, and you are good to go. You can add unlimited cards and accounts, set individual limits for each, and check the movement list to see recent financial transactions.

Ability to check financial reports in the form of interactive graphs for the selected date i.e. period, weekly, monthly, or annual. And if you have effectively organized all your transactions in categories then you can view pie chart report by category for your selected date range.

· Compatibility: Android

· Price: Free; Pro license can be bought for a one-time fee of $2.99

7. Spendee

Spendee has some unique financial tracking features with an aim to help you keep your personal finances under control and know exactly when and where you spend your money. The latest version of this mobile app brings you an option to connect your bank account via online banking and as a result, all your transactions will be automatically synced and categorized.

The ability to have an overview of your financial transactions and monthly graphs along with the pie charts are some of the best ways to visualize your income and spending.

Even though the app is particularly new in the finance tracking section but if you compare this with the other alternatives mentioned in this list then you will find out that the user interface is relatively sleek and clean. And the dedicated Web app for desktop usage is the icing on the cake.

· Compatibility: Android, iOS, Web