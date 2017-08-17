7 Must-Do Things in Istanbul & Konya, Turkey

I have been very lucky to visit some beautiful places, but Turkey is definitely one of the best I have seen yet. I spent a week in this beautiful country where I was able to see spectacular sights, meet and photograph wonderful people. When you talk of touring Turkey, the first thing that comes to people’s minds is probably Cappadocia, and for all the right reasons. It is simply Amazing. While perhaps not as well known as Cappadocia, the following sites should not to be missed while in Turkey!

1. Galata Tower

Joel Nsadha View of Galata tower from under the Galata Bridge.

This is one of the best places to start in Istanbul. When you hear people say that Turkey is the place where Eastern and Western cultures meet, think of Galata. The narrow cobalt stone streets have an abundance of hole-in-the-wall cafes, fresh fruit and vegetable stands at ever corner.

Joel Nsadha A view of Istanbul from the top of the Galata tower.

I was taken up the Galata tower at sunset--the view was spectacular. Surrounding the tower is the old city, a jungle of red tile roofs, and winding zigzag streets. A couple of miles in the distance is the new city comprised of tall metropolitan buildings.

2. Karaköy Street

Joel Nsadha Lovers enjoy a moment at a restaurant on Karaköy Street

If you love food, drinks, and night lights, then this is the place to be. The summer time is particularly fantastic. Streets are lined with low hanging green trees filled with colorful lights. There is great food, wine, and music. This part of Istanbul that was once filled hardware stores, is now arguably one of the most artistic parts of the city. This is the kind of place you come to for an evening drink with friends after an exhausting day of wandering about the city.

3. Mevlana Museum, Konya

Joel Nsadha Visitors to the Mevlana Museum.

There it was. Konya; a beautiful concrete jungle rose out of a bare mountainous landscape. Konya is only an hour flight from Istanbul. It is a vast city with a surface area even larger than infamous Istanbul. I was suddenly excited to explore, meet whomever I could, and photograph right away. The very first stop on day one was the Mevlana museum, which is also home to Rumi's tomb. Rumi was a 15th century Persian poet whose work traversed cultures and still influences many today. You have probably heard one of Rumi’s poems before, even if you did not realize it.

Joel Nsadha A group of friends during their visit to the Mevlana museum.

The Mevlana museum is a large structure built out of stone. On the inside, though, a whole new world opens up. It is filled with lamps that illuminate multicolour mosaic walls and reflect light in stunning ways. I slowly made my way through the packed room of people praying and reading some of Rumi’s writings, in order to take a few pictures and enjoy the stillness of the museum

4. The Butterfly Center, Konya

Joel Nsadha A photo moment at the butterfly center.

I had the chance to visit a butterfly center on the outskirts of Konya city for a few minutes before we drove to a village called Sille. The butterfly center is a big, white dome under which butterflies flock freely among the tropical trees and flowers. I watched families with mesmerized kids, friends taking pictures of each other, and a poor parrot that everyone wanted to take a selfie with.

Joel Nsadha Visitors to the butterfly center take a selfie with a Parrot.

5. Sille Village

Joel Nsadha Sille village at sunset.

After the butterfly center we got on to the highway to Sille, home to Aya Elena, one of the oldest Orthodox churches in the world. Though it has undergone numerous renovations, the church still retains some of its original wooden frames and art at the altar area.

Joel Nsadha Inside the Aya Elena Church.

Just 200 feet from the church is a potter who works in a small workshop on a hill overlooking the village. Pottery has been in his family for 300 years and sadly now he is the last to make pottery because the younger generation does not find it profitable enough. This workmanship will surely be a significant loss.

6. Beyşehir

Joel Nsadha Fishermen at sunset in Beyşehir.

It is a two-hour drive from Konya to this lake town called Beyshihir. It is believed that at this lake, they have one of the best sunsets in the world. I can attest to that! On the western side of this second largest lake in Turkey are mountains behind which the sun sets. The view is spectacular to say the least. It was beautiful to see the silhouettes of fishermen casting nets with rays of sunlight streaking through the clouds behind them.

Joel Nsadha Inside the oldest mosque in Beyşehir.

Right here in Beyshihir, you can also visit a 700-year old mosque with a beautiful, calming ambiance. With my bare feet, I walked on a soft blue rug with red patterns as I gazed at the bright opening at the center of the ceiling and simply marveled at the beauty and age of this place.

7. Konya Public Bazaar

Joel Nsadha Konya

The public bazaar in downtown Konya—think of it as a pedestrian street paved with a mixture of cobalt stone and concrete. The bazaar is so old that even in the 15th century Rumi went there frequently. It is common to see mothers with smartly dressed children walking to the shops for groceries, clothing, or simply making a trip to the tailor.

Joel Nsadha Smartly brothers dressed at the public bazaar.

Walking through the narrow streets you come across multiple places where hot Turkish tea is served. There are boys that run the tea in the streets, delivering it to anyone on the streets. Needless to say, my friends and I made many stops.