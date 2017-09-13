7 Must-See Movies for Business Professionals

Every business professional can learn a thing or two from Hollywood as many of its hit movies bring real business challenges to light. These same movies provide insight into business strategy as well as new solutions to selling products and services.

As a business professional, you can gain some real insight into your profession from the movies and enjoy yourself while you are doing it. Make sure these classics are on your must-see movie list to enhance your business savvy.

1. Catch Me If You Can

Learn how to hustle with this must-see business movie. Conartist Abagnale (Leonardo DiCaprio) charms everyone in his path and provides prime examples of problem-solving in today’s world. Great for sales minded professionals and anyone looking to get ahead in business. Watch this flick before you next sales presentation or when you are going to meet with a big client. You’ll have them eating out of your hands!

2. Up In The Air

Up In The Air provides two opportunities that business professionals can relate to. One is that people are more than just objects which area key point any manager should take to heart. The other is lighter spirited as business professionals that travel will get an opportunity to relive their life in airports, hotels, and on the road. If you don’t want to miss the chance to see this movie – and I recommend that you do watch this movie – movie sites such as HD Online offer free viewing of this movie as well as others. Up In The Air is a classic retelling of life on the road, it has powerful message that anyone in business should take the advice of.

3. Erin Brockovich

Women business professionals will enjoy taking a page for the movie Erin Brockovich. This legal drama takes a look at women in business and Erin Brockovich, played by Julia Roberts, will stun you with her brash, no-nonsense ways. You’ll learn about our responsibility to society through this movie and understand why what you do as a business can affect the public. Be sure to watch this one before you next big project.

4. The Social Network

Learn how mega-giant social media platform Facebook started in this portrayal based on the book,“The Accidental Billionaires: The Founding of Facebook, A Tale of Sex, Money, Genius, and Betrayal” by Ben Mezrich. You’ll get a glimpse at what can happen when you have a big idea that is successful as well how the Millennial generation operates. This rags to riches story will give you hope for your next big idea as an entrepreneur and motive you to bring it to reality.

5. The Devil Wears Prada

Based on the book of the same name, The Devil Wear Prada can give you valuable insight as a new business professional and entertain you at the same time. This tale set in the fashion world shows you that your hard work will not go unnoticed and you need to take the leap to your dream job. Without trying you’ll never achieve the results you want and this movie can give the drive to accomplish more than you have in your career before. Catch this flick before your next big job interview.

6. Office Space

This list would be remiss if it didn’t include the cult classic Office Space. For anyone and everyone that has worked in an office, dealt with the quirks of co-workers, and had challenging days with office machines, you’ll find that this movie brings it all those memories flooding back to you. Besides laughs, you’ll understand a little bit more about corporate culture and surprisingly there is a message of leadership that hopefully won’t be lost on you.

7. Secret Of My Success