7 of the most exciting cloud innovations now

You can now host your business processes online. Using cloud services, you are able to save yourself time and money in your business. Also, cloud services offer excellent backup solutions for personal data among other services that can make a person’s life easier.

Subscribing to cloud services is an advantage small and big companies should consider because it is more secure and has less maintenance costs. For instance, an accounting firm which accounting software from the cloud will not be faced with the challenge of updating the software and setting aside time to fix bug issues.

There are thousands of cloud services offered and there are some which stand out. Here are & cloud services that you should

1. Google Cloud services

Google has an impressive array of products. Most people are familiar with their internet products such as Gmail, Youtube and Blogger.

Google Drive is a cloud service offered by Google. One can access Google Drive by simply getting a Gmail address. Google drive has simplified storage and sharing of material to the extent that not many will need to carry storage hardware such as flash drives after experiencing the service.

Through Google Drive, one is able to backup their contacts and personal files such as pictures, resumes and timetables. However, this should not make one believe that Google is not a heavy lifter. You can store up to 15 GB free and purchase more storage beyond 15GB.

Google Play Music synchronises music albums stored on the service. The user can then access the music from a desktop or a browser from a remote location.

The little known cloud services from Google are such as Google Compute Engine, Google App engine, Google Cloud Container and BIgQuery.

These services allow companies to do software development online as well as analyse and process data.

2. Amazon Web Services

Amazon provides computing, storage and bandwidth services which people and businesses can subscribe to.

The products included in the Amazon Web Service package include:

Amazon CloudDrive.

Amazon Relational Database Service

Amazon CloudFront

Amazon Simple DB

Amazon Simple Notification Service (SNS)

Amazon Simple Queue Service (SQS)

Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (VPC)

Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud and(EC2) and Amazon Simple Storage Service(Amazon s3)

Amazon CloudDrive is definitely worth a try. It is a service that allows users to store their music, videos and documents while also streaming from other services. Although you get only 5GB of storage free, music downloaded from Amazon MP3 store will not add up as used space in you drive.

Amazon CloudFront is a content delivery service that is fast becoming popular among business and developers. The Cloud Front takes advantage of Amazon’s huge presence all over the world. The service can handle up to more than two million HTTP requests per year.

3. Evernote

Evernote is a leading productivity application. It enables the user to take simple notes and pictures and store them.

You can access your notes from any browser remotely. Some users of the mobile app also download a desktop version where they can access their notes and work on them whenever needed.

The notes can be organized into stacks of notes and notebooks. You can tag your location on notes for better reference too.

One of the striking features on Evernote is the ability to initiate a work chat. You can collaborate on a project on Evernote.

4. SoundCloud

SoundCloud is a medium where musicians can upload their songs and where fans can find updates from their favorite artistes.

But SoundCloud is more than just a place for music. Already, there are radio shows that are hosted on the application. Sound bytes from popular sports shows and TV shows are also available. Most movie soundtracks are on the cloud service too.

As a social media, you are able to follow other SoundCloud users and receive notifications about their activity. Users can also comment on music and ‘like’ the music.

All in all, SoundCloud is a good platform for people who want to use audio books, podcasts and to discover new music.

5. Heroku

Heroku is a platform for deploying applications on the internet. It is a hosting platform for applications. Its peers in the app hosting business are Amazon Web Services and DreamCloud. However, their scalability and pricing do not match Heroku’s.

Heroku lets the user simply focus on improving their application and takes care of the hosting infrastructure. Afterwards, Heroku enables the app to be delivered to users with very little complications.

It is a cloud service that takes away most of the headache involved in app development.

6. Microsoft OneDrive

We can’t just get enough of storage. Most people, fairly speaking need more and more space. Microsoft has a storage solution. OneDrive offers file syncing and storage features. You can sync and replicate your data on multiple devices

In addition, OneDrive can backup device settings such as display settings and keeping track of email logins.

For this reason, OneDrive is popular among PC users as well as enterprises.

The downside, however, is that the service does not offer competitive storage space compared to Google Drive. With OneDrive, you are able to receive 5GB free as compared to Google’s 15GB free. That however, does not in any way diminish OneDrive’s excellent quality.

7. Pixlr.

Pixlr is an online photo edition application. It works on multiple devices including Android, Windows, iOs and Mac. The editor is very similar to Photoshop.

To use pixlr, a person does not need advanced knowledge in photo manipulation. However, one should understand how photo imaging software works

An added feature which makes it popular the Mozilla Add-on by Pixlr which allows a person to download a picture from the internet directly to the app foe editing.

You can sync your previous works on pixlr on your desktop and your smartphone.

All in all, it is an easy app to use and is less intimidating than Photoshop.