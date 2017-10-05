7 Out of the Box Time Management Hacks

What are some of your favorite tips for time management? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Carrie DiRisio, YA writer and creator of @BroodingYAHero, on Quora:

As an author with a day job, internship, and grad school homework, I know a little bit about time management. Here are my top tips.

Wake up early. Yes, I know everyone says this, but they say it because it’s true. Not only will an early wakeup allow you to tackle the day’s most pressing projects, you also won’t have a full day’s to-do list and experiences buzzing in your brain. So. Make yourself a good breakfast, a beverage of choice, and settle in for an hour of work before the sun is even up. Timers! I use an app called 30/30 that allows me to break my entire to-do list into 30 minute chunks of time. While the timer ticks, I do not allow myself to work on any other tasks. Turn off your wifi. I mean it. Even with tasks like answering emails, you can draft the email offline, and then log on to send it. I truly believe that it’s incredibly hard to focus with non-stop tweets, emails, and text messages flying toward you. Take breaks. This may seem counter-intuitive, but you’ll be able to finish tasks faster if your brain is refreshed. Don’t be afraid to spend a few minutes listening to music or resting your eyes before getting back to work. Don’t neglect your health. Sure it might be faster to order takeout every day rather than cook a healthy meal, but poor health habits will catch up to you, and no one is productive when they’re sick. Try to find ways to save time. For example, I order my groceries online. The selection isn’t as great, but it saves me the drive to the store… and I can order from bed in the morning, without even changing out of my PJs.

And finally…

Celebrate! This may sound silly, but when you’re constantly running from project to project, it can be hard to remember to celebrate all that you’ve accomplished. Take a little bit to revel in your successes when they come… then get back to work!