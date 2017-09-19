7 PropTech Companies That Are Changing The Way You Do Your Job

by Julie Littman
Tech companies are providing new ways for the real estate industry to build buildings, monitor properties and analyze financial data. With more interest from investors, startups are developing software, mobile applications and new technologies to help streamline many real estate processes.
In September, several of these tech companies gathered in San Francisco to connect with real estate professionals during DisruptCRE. Check out a few emerging PropTech companies.
Indoor Reality
Year Founded: 2015
Based In: Berkeley
Who Can Use It: architects, engineers, construction, insurance and real estate professionals
What It Does: Indoor Reality uses a wearable device to create interior maps of a building. It is a bit like Google Maps for the interior of buildings. The devices use 360-degree cameras to create 3D maps and floor plans that are stored in the cloud.
Waypoint Building Group
Year Founded: 2009
Based In: San Francisco
Who Can Use It: real estate professionals
What It Does: This analytics and marketing platform allows property managers and professionals to view property data and improve operating efficiency. It compares financial performance of a building across a portfolio or within a market and helps users identify ways to improve the financial performance of a building.
Fieldwire
Year Founded: 2013
Based In: San Francisco
Who Can Use It: contractors, engineers and other construction professionals
What It Does: The mobile construction platform allows easy access to blueprints, plans and documentation related to a project. It also provides task management and scheduling.
Cloudkeyz
Year Founded: 2015
Based In: Los Angeles
Who Can Use It: landlords and property managers at student housing, apartments and gated communities
What It Does: A video access device that can be installed at a property’s front gate that will alert residents when they have a guest. It will keep track of who is coming and going. It also provides a mobile app that provides residents with keyless entry.
Spaceflow
Year Founded: 2016
Based In: Czech Republic
Who Can Use It: builder-owners, property managers and tenants
What It Does: A communication platform that allows landlords to provide information about amenities, activities and events at a property and connects residents or tenants with service providers. This tech company, which has a strong presence in Europe, is expanding into the U.S.
Stealthforce
Year Founded: 2016
Based In: New York
Who Can Use It: commercial real estate consultants
What It Does: A global consultant network that connects consultants from various commercial real estate sectors, such as investment professionals or construction managers, with various real estate stakeholders.
Turning Art
Year Founded: 2009
Based In: Boston
Who Can Use It: businesses, real estate, homeowners, designers
What It Does: This company offers a turnkey service providing design, curation, installation and rotation of art. It works with over 1,000 artists nationwide and allows businesses to feature local artists. The company will rotate art at a frequency set by the client.
