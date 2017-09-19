7 PropTech Companies That Are Changing The Way You Do Your Job

by Julie Littman

Tech companies are providing new ways for the real estate industry to build buildings, monitor properties and analyze financial data. With more interest from investors, startups are developing software, mobile applications and new technologies to help streamline many real estate processes.

In September, several of these tech companies gathered in San Francisco to connect with real estate professionals during DisruptCRE. Check out a few emerging PropTech companies.

Indoor Reality

Julie Littman/Bisnow Indoor Reality Director of Sales Nichole Shumaker

Year Founded: 2015

Based In: Berkeley

Who Can Use It: architects, engineers, construction, insurance and real estate professionals

What It Does: Indoor Reality uses a wearable device to create interior maps of a building. It is a bit like Google Maps for the interior of buildings. The devices use 360-degree cameras to create 3D maps and floor plans that are stored in the cloud.

Waypoint Building Group

Julie Littman/Bisnow Waypoint Building Group CEO and founder Diane Vrkic

Year Founded: 2009

Based In: San Francisco

Who Can Use It: real estate professionals

What It Does: This analytics and marketing platform allows property managers and professionals to view property data and improve operating efficiency. It compares financial performance of a building across a portfolio or within a market and helps users identify ways to improve the financial performance of a building.

Fieldwire

Julie Littman/Bisnow Fieldwire Senior Southwest Regional Executive Grant Waldron

Year Founded: 2013

Based In: San Francisco

Who Can Use It: contractors, engineers and other construction professionals

What It Does: The mobile construction platform allows easy access to blueprints, plans and documentation related to a project. It also provides task management and scheduling.

Cloudkeyz

Julie Littman/Bisnow Cloudkeyz Chief Operating Officer Amy Ellison and founder and CEO Shane Robinson

Year Founded: 2015

Based In: Los Angeles

Who Can Use It: landlords and property managers at student housing, apartments and gated communities

What It Does: A video access device that can be installed at a property’s front gate that will alert residents when they have a guest. It will keep track of who is coming and going. It also provides a mobile app that provides residents with keyless entry.

Spaceflow

Julie Littman/Bisnow Spaceflow CEO Lukas Balik

Year Founded: 2016

Based In: Czech Republic

Who Can Use It: builder-owners, property managers and tenants

What It Does: A communication platform that allows landlords to provide information about amenities, activities and events at a property and connects residents or tenants with service providers. This tech company, which has a strong presence in Europe, is expanding into the U.S.

Stealthforce

Julie Littman/Bisnow Stealthforce CEO Poonam Mathis

Year Founded: 2016

Based In: New York

Who Can Use It: commercial real estate consultants

What It Does: A global consultant network that connects consultants from various commercial real estate sectors, such as investment professionals or construction managers, with various real estate stakeholders.

Turning Art

Julie Littman/Bisnow Turning Art founder Jason Gracilieri

Year Founded: 2009

Based In: Boston

Who Can Use It: businesses, real estate, homeowners, designers

What It Does: This company offers a turnkey service providing design, curation, installation and rotation of art. It works with over 1,000 artists nationwide and allows businesses to feature local artists. The company will rotate art at a frequency set by the client.