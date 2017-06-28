7 Reasons to Love Your Food

Foodie, a modern word used to describe a person who lives to eat, and not the other way around. This is a person who looks forward to trying new and different foods, while thankfully embracing their traditional foods, too. They may make food their business by working in a food-driven industry, travelling to eat food, photographing food, and even blogging about it.

I am a foodie. Everyday, I live up to that title. I fit all those above descriptions, and then some. I Love Food. Being a Charlestonian, there leaves little room for any choice in this, as I live in the food Mecca of the South. You should love food, too. Here, I show you why you should love all the foods.

1. Food gives you sustenance.

Imagine not eating. I mean, for real, can you imagine that? I can’t; no way, no how. (I am so thankful that I have never had to experience hunger, so this is not a slight to that epidemic at all) We need food to nourish our bodies, to get those muscles and organs in gear. Of course, there are people who fast for long periods of time- for spiritual or political reasons- which is a formidable feat. Some doctors say a human can live up to 8 weeks with no food; but I pray you or I will never be on the other side of that.

2. “Breaking Bread” with others can highlight diversity.

Dinner parties. Luncheons. School cafeterias. Food courts. Mess halls. Grocery stores. Restaurants. Besides the obvious fact that food is found at all these places, what else will be there? People! Folks from all walks of life use these places and times to gather with their trays and platters and forks and knives to eat. More times than not, they are also interacting with others. We share a common goal of feeding ourselves and our families, and it is not uncommon to make friends along the way.

3. Food can promote relaxation.

I had to work on explaining this to some friends, as they say preparing food or ordering food brought them stress. Try and think of this in another way: think about the knife cutting that first plump, ripe tomato. The flesh tears as juice emerges on the blade. The tip slightly scrapes the board, and a new shape has been created. That slice is the beginning of an awesome sandwich that you’re about to destroy, or the beginning of that velvety bisque you’ve been planning. And then when you sit to enjoy your creation, a great calm sets in as you realize now it’s all good. Your work can be done in peace with the anticipation of what’s to follow. So, relax, and prep your masterpiece.

4. Food is art.

Speaking of masterpieces, have you ever looked at a plate of food and mused, “this looks too good to eat.”? Yes, I am sure you have. Sushi plates do this to me the most. A perfectly plated maki, coupled with a couple nigiri and slices of sashimi, then finished with thin slices of pink ginger and bright green wasabi is akin to a Poussin landscape perched in the Louvre. Or, a plate of Southern fare signifies an artful history of the plight of African-Americans in the south. According to folklore here in the Lowcountry, collard greens denote incoming riches into the household, while peas and rice bring luck.

5. Food encourages travel.

Once you see how happy food can make you, and how curious you are on how to make certain dishes, it is easy to pick out travel destinations. You may not be the most adventurous person, but an awesome meal may just be the ticket to wanting to travel. From the Skyline Chili in Cinncinati to Nashville’s Hot Chicken, or the Mole sauce in Puebla to a Moroccan Tajine, the love of food can take you anywhere. Nine Countries and 26 states later, I love little more than strengthening my desire to try different foods.

6. Food enhances creativity.

So, you already see that food can be art, right? How can you do this at home? Use your food to open your mind! Sure, the chefs in award-winning restaurants possess some of the most creative minds out there, but there is nothing that says you cannot achieve this in your own kitchen. Use the relationships of different types of food to conjure your own fantastic recipes. Use your dining experiences to piggyback when creating your dishes. I used to think that a sweet potato was only for baking with some butter, or putting into a pie. Once I was preparing a stew, and realized I was out of white potatoes. I had sweet potatoes, though, and my taste buds and taste brain opted for a sweet potato and lentil stew. Thank God I wrote the recipe down, as it is now my favorite stew during those cold months!

7. Food makes you smiley-happy.

And when you add all the above, you realize food changed your life. It put you on the sunny side! Now your coffee and your frittata get you hype in the morning. Your business meeting over burgers and fries happily reminds you of that butcher in Texas that freshly ground his own 1/2-pound patties. You greet your children coming in from soccer with mounds of mozzarella, spinach, pineapple, and pepperoni for make-your-own-pizza night, and they are pumped! Food can bring smiles to all, and truly helps bring out the happiest times in your life. Make the foodie come out, and live to eat!